Justin Timberlake 'called out' with a Marine Ball invitation of his own

After encouraging his Friends With Benefits co-star Mila Kunis to accept a date from a Marine, Justin Timberlake has now received his own invitation to the Marine Corps Ball.



Cpl. Kelsey De Santis has posted a new video on YouTube requesting that the actor accompany her to the event.











Standing in front of a line of burly male friends, the Virginia native opens her online clip saying: "So, Justin. You want to call out my girl Mila? Well I'm going call you out and ask you to come to the Marine Corps Ball with me..."



With an air of confidence similar to that of fellow serviceman Sgt. Scott Moore in his video, the attractive blonde ends with: "If you can't go, all I have to say is 'cry me a river'."



After insisting that the Black Swan star attend the ball "for her country", it seems that Justin will not be able to refuse Kelsey's offer.



And the singer-turned-actor may even find love after his recent split from long-term girlfriend Jessica Biel.



While there's no word yet from the 30-year-old star, Sergeant Scott Moore has spoken out about his November 12th date with Mila.



In an official Marine Corps interview, 'Scotty' admitted: "It was kind of a bet between me and marines in my platoon.











"I told everyone I was going to do it, but they didn't think I would do through with it.



"I always thought I had a chance, and sometimes that's all you need. The marines I work with did their best to spread [the clip] around."



When asked how he reacted to Mila's response he revealed: "My initial reaction was disbelief. It's going to be a great experience to meet her, and it's going to make the ball more special for everyone."