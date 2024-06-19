Justin Timberlake's lawyer breaks silence following singer's DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) alongside running a stop sign and failing to stay in lane. On Wednesday, the singer's lawyer, Edward Burke, addressed the charges.

A statement from Burke's office read: "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. Mr. Burke will have a lot to say at the appropriate time; he is currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."

Justin, 43, was driving a 2025 BMW in Sag Harbor around 12:30 a.m. when an officer stopped him and determined he was intoxicated, according to a court document obtained by AP.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the court papers said.

Justin told the officer he had one martini and was following some friends home, according to the documents. After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, he refused a breath test, according to the papers.

Justin is due in court on Sunday 26 July for the charges. The court date is the same day he is scheduled to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

However, it doesn't appear the show will be in jeopardy as according to court officials, his court appearance will be done virtually.

A DWI is different from a DUI, which stands for driving while under the influence and accounts for both alcohol and drugs, a DWI refers only to intoxication by alcohol.

The singer was arrested not far from where wife, Jessica Biel, is currently filming for The Better Sister, an Amazon Prime show. Keeping her head down on Wednesday, the 42-year-old appeared distracted as she walked around wearing a striped tan and black dress with her new sleek bob.

