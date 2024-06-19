Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Justin Timberlake's lawyer breaks silence following singer's DWI arrest
The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker was arrested on Monday

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) alongside running a stop sign and failing to stay in lane. On Wednesday, the singer's lawyer, Edward Burke, addressed the charges.

A statement from Burke's office read: "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. Mr. Burke will have a lot to say at the appropriate time; he is currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."

WATCH: All you need to know about Justin Timberlake's arrest

Justin, 43, was driving a 2025 BMW in Sag Harbor around 12:30 a.m. when an officer stopped him and determined he was intoxicated, according to a court document obtained by AP.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the court papers said.

In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. © Handout
Justin was arrested this week

Justin told the officer he had one martini and was following some friends home, according to the documents. After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, he refused a breath test, according to the papers.

Justin is due in court on Sunday 26 July for the charges. The court date is the same day he is scheduled to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018© Christopher Polk
The singer is currently on tour

However, it doesn't appear the show will be in jeopardy as according to court officials, his court appearance will be done virtually.

A DWI is different from a DUI, which stands for driving while under the influence and accounts for both alcohol and drugs, a DWI refers only to intoxication by alcohol.

Jessica Biel in white satin thigh split dress with white tux clad husband Justin Timberlake© Instagram
Justin's wife Jessica has been filming in the area

The singer was arrested not far from where wife, Jessica Biel, is currently filming for The Better Sister, an Amazon Prime show. Keeping her head down on Wednesday, the 42-year-old appeared distracted as she walked around wearing a striped tan and black dress with her new sleek bob.

