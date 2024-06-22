Justin Timberlake makes first appearance since 'tough' DWI arrest: 'I'm hard to love'

Justin Timberlake attempted to put his DWI arrest behind him as he returned to the stage for his first performance following the incident in Sag Harbor on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old resumed his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the United Center in Chicago on Friday and admitted to the audience that "it's been a tough week".

WATCH: Justin Timberlake released after DWI arrest in Sag Harbor

While he didn't address the arrest specifically, he said: "I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back," according to People.

Justin was arraigned on Tuesday morning and charged with one count of DWI and two citations — one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

He was pulled over on his way to a friend's house in Sag Harbor, a village in the towns of Southampton and East Hampton on eastern Long Island, after having dinner at the American Hotel.

He was driving a 2025 BMW just after midnight when he was pulled over for running a stop sign and swerving his vehicle between lanes, according to Sag Harbor police chief Robert Drake.

© Getty Images Justin's mugshot after he was arrested for a DWI in Sag Harbor

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," court documents stated.

Following the field sobriety test, Justin reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test three times and was taken into police custody after he was determined to be "intoxicated".

© Getty Images Justin returned to the stage in Chicago after his arrest

He is due back in court on Friday, July 26 for a hearing about the DWI charge. The court date is the same day he is scheduled to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden.

However, it doesn't appear the show will be in jeopardy as according to court officials, his appearance will be done virtually.

Detailing Justin's arrest, the Sag Harbor police department issued a statement on Tuesday.

© Getty Images Justin will still perform in New York despite his court date

It read: "On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

"A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."

© Getty Images Justin's next court date is June 26

The statement added: "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance."

On Wednesday, the singer's lawyer, Edward Burke, addressed the charges.

© Google Earth Justin was arrested in Sag Harbor

A statement from Burke's office read: "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations.

"Mr. Burke will have a lot to say at the appropriate time; he is currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."