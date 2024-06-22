Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Cruise attends the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London – spotted after Suri's prom
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Tom Cruise is a Swiftie! – spotted after Suri's prom

The Mission Impossible star was seen swapping bracelets with fans 

Tom Cruise is a Swiftie! – spotted after Suri's prom© Getty
Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
43 minutes ago
Share this:

While Taylor Swift is bringing over 80,000 people to Wembly Stadium for six nights, she also proves she can bring in the stars, as the Eras Tour is quickly becoming Hollywood's favourite night out. 

Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise has been spotted at the Eras Tour – and even better, he's wearing friendship bracelets. 

View post on X

Perhaps in keeping with the black-and-white theme of The Tortured Poets Department, Tom kept it simple in a jacket and jeans with a white top, but seemed happy to trade bracelets with fans. 

He was all smiles as he joined other stars in the VIP section. 

View post on X

Other celebrities in attendance are Hunger Games stars Liam Hemsworth and Rachel Zegler, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Hollywood power couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Wonka actor Hugh Grant, Originals actress Phoebe Tonkin and actor Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce made a return to the show to support his girlfriend (and even his bodyguard is a Taylor fan) alongside Jason and Kylie Kelce. 

Friday night's show also drew in the stars, with Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan pictured dancing with Queer Eye's Johnathan Van Ness, also stopping for a selfie with Cara Delevingne.

Of course, Prince William also attended with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, and the royal family stopped by after the show to snap a selfie with the woman of the hour. The future king later took to Instagram to thank the singer for a brilliant night out. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more