Tom Cruise is a Swiftie! – spotted after Suri's prom

While Taylor Swift is bringing over 80,000 people to Wembly Stadium for six nights, she also proves she can bring in the stars, as the Eras Tour is quickly becoming Hollywood's favourite night out.

Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise has been spotted at the Eras Tour – and even better, he's wearing friendship bracelets.

Perhaps in keeping with the black-and-white theme of The Tortured Poets Department, Tom kept it simple in a jacket and jeans with a white top, but seemed happy to trade bracelets with fans.

He was all smiles as he joined other stars in the VIP section.

Other celebrities in attendance are Hunger Games stars Liam Hemsworth and Rachel Zegler, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Hollywood power couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Wonka actor Hugh Grant, Originals actress Phoebe Tonkin and actor Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce made a return to the show to support his girlfriend (and even his bodyguard is a Taylor fan) alongside Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Friday night's show also drew in the stars, with Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan pictured dancing with Queer Eye's Johnathan Van Ness, also stopping for a selfie with Cara Delevingne.

Of course, Prince William also attended with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, and the royal family stopped by after the show to snap a selfie with the woman of the hour. The future king later took to Instagram to thank the singer for a brilliant night out.