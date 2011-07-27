A father's touching tribute: "She was the happiest she'd been for years"

I will talk a lot about her fantastic recovery.



Recently Amy found love with Reg. He helped her with her problems and Amy was looking forward for their future together.

She was the happiest she has been for years We all remember that great night at the 100 Club on Oxford Street, her voice was good, her wit and timing were perfect.

She told me that she had 'thorougly enjoyed herself'.

The last time she called me she had found a box of old family photos and called me to go over to look. We spoke three times a day at least, she was very excited.

Three years ago, Amy conquered her drug dependency, the doctors said it was impossible but she really did it.



She was trying hard to deal with her drinking and had just completed three weeks of abstinence.

She said, 'Dad, I've had enough of drinking, I can't stand the look on your and the family's faces anymore'.

She was not depressed. She saw Janis and Reg on Friday and was in good spirits.

That night, she was in her room, playing drums and singing. As it was late. her security guard said to keep it quiet and she did.



He heard her walking around for a while and when he went to check on her in the morning he thought she was asleep. He went back a few hours later, that was when he realised she was not breathing and called for help.

But knowing she wasn't depressed, knowing she passed away, knowing she passed away happy, it makes us all feel better.

I was in New York with my cousin Michael when I heard and straight away I said I wanted an Amy Winehouse Foundation, something to help the things she loved, children, horses, but also to help those struggling with substance abuse.

In this country, if you cannot afford a private rehabilitation clinic, there is a two-year waiting list for help. With the help of Keith Vaz MP, we are trying to change that."