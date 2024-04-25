Al Roker roasts Today Show co-star on live TV in front of much-younger sub — and they're very familiar!

On Thursday, the Third Hour of Today started a little differently, as some much younger sub anchors stepped out to steal the show.

Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin and Craig Melvin's son Delano both sat in their parents' chairs as they read the autocue on Bring Your Kids to Work Day.

Al Roker wasted no time in using the opportunity to playfully poke fun of Craig, as Delano read his lines with speed and confidence.

"Can daddy get his seat back now?" Craig asked his son as he relaxed at his desk. "By the way, he reads his lines faster than you!"

Al told his co-star, before adding: "It's funny because it's true!" Craig replied laughing: "Well, he grew up in Connecticut, I grew up in South Carolina."

Al Roker had fun poking fun of co-star Craig Melvin on Thursday's Today Show

This is not the first time that Al and Craig have poked fun of each other during the Third Hour, and viewers adore seeing their banter play out on the show.

Back in August, Al was discussing his birthday plans, when Craig teased that the weatherman was "Almost 70!"

Al Roker was full of praise for Craig's son's hosting abilities

Back in November, meanwhile, Al was quick to take a good-humored jibe at Craig when he opened up about appearing on the cover of Southern Living with his mother, Betty Jo.

The pair were the December cover stars and spoke about their holiday traditions. While praising the pictures of Craig and Betty Jo live on the show, Craig interjected and said: "I always pray that my mother lives a long and healthy life, but if she dies tomorrow, she would - this is it!"

© NBC The Today Show stars are incredibly close

A slightly surprised Dylan Dreyer asked her co-star: "Where is this story going?" While Al interjected: "Betty Jo, we are sorry for Craig. It's a lovely picture, lovely article. There was no reason for him to bring that up!"

After giving further details of the magazine, which is out this Friday November 17, Al turned back to Craig and ask: "What is wrong with you?"

Al and Craig have been friends for years

Al and Craig are good friends away from work, and the latter previously opened up about his friendship with the Today stars during an interview with HELLO! When asked about everyone's sense of humour, he said of Al: "Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted.

"Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

