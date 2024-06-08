Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé rocks cool denim look that has fans all thinking the same thing
Beyoncé rocks cool denim look that has fans all thinking the same thing

The Cowboy Carter  singer referenced Prince in her outfit

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Beyoncé wowed fans with her cool off-duty rockstar look, in which she may have hinted at what the third act of her three album project will be.

The Cowboy Carter musician posed in stonewashed blue jeans and a figure-hugging vintage t-shirt which had Prince and the Revolution written on it, in homage to the rock musician. 

Beyoncé reps Prince on his birthday© @beyonce Instagram
Beyoncé reps Prince on his birthday

Beyoncé draped herself in an extravagant fur coat and donned sunglasses with a chunky chain wrapped tightly around her neck. She paired the look with platform heel boots as she pouted into the camera for a stunning look.

In a rare moment, the superstar captioned the photo with a purple heart, when she usually never captions any of her photographs on Instagram - a reference to Prince's iconic anthem "Purple Rain".

A hint of Beyoncé's notebook could be seen from the corner© @beyonce Instagram
A hint of Beyoncé's notebook could be seen from the corner

Taking stock of the fact she was wearing a Prince band t-shirt, fans began to speculate that Beyoncé was hinting at what her next big project would be - potentially a rock album.

"Act III: Rock", one person wrote with a number of fire emojis. Another person concurred: "This an act iii tease???"

Beyoncé looked like the ultimate rock chick in platform boots, stonewashed jeans and a band t-shirt© @beyonce Instagram
Beyoncé looked like the ultimate rock chick in platform boots, stonewashed jeans and a band t-shirt

A third fan added: "Rock album is coming soon. This is her at the studio she already starting to work on it", with someone else clocking a notebook on the table as if to allude she was writing something.

Other fans had a different theory about her homage to the legendary singer.

Prince and Beyonce perform a medley of his hits during The 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)© Michael Caulfield Archive
Prince and Beyonce perform a medley of his hits during The 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards

"For y’all asking if this was an album clue..I’m sure she posted this bc it was Prince's bday (June 7th)", one person said.

Another added: "Legends recognize legends", adding: "RIP Prince. I will never forget that incredible Grammys performance".

Prince & Beyoncé at the Grammys in 2004

The fan was referring to Beyoncé's iconic medley with Prince at the 2004 Grammy's, in which they gave a rendition of "Purple Rain", "1999", and "Crazy in Love".

Prince has strongly influenced the "Alien Superstar" singer, who said in 2021: "I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. If my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message—that should be enough."

Already, Beyoncé has released Renaissance and Cowboy Carter as part of her three act project which she announced in 2022. While Renaissance channeled disco, house and other aspects of 1970s Black dance music, Cowboy Carter embraced country music - including a rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene".

