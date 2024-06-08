Beyoncé rocks cool denim look that has fans all thinking the same thing

Beyoncé wowed fans with her cool off-duty rockstar look, in which she may have hinted at what the third act of her three album project will be.

The Cowboy Carter musician posed in stonewashed blue jeans and a figure-hugging vintage t-shirt which had Prince and the Revolution written on it, in homage to the rock musician.

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé reps Prince on his birthday

Beyoncé draped herself in an extravagant fur coat and donned sunglasses with a chunky chain wrapped tightly around her neck. She paired the look with platform heel boots as she pouted into the camera for a stunning look.

In a rare moment, the superstar captioned the photo with a purple heart, when she usually never captions any of her photographs on Instagram - a reference to Prince's iconic anthem "Purple Rain".

© @beyonce Instagram A hint of Beyoncé's notebook could be seen from the corner

Taking stock of the fact she was wearing a Prince band t-shirt, fans began to speculate that Beyoncé was hinting at what her next big project would be - potentially a rock album.

"Act III: Rock", one person wrote with a number of fire emojis. Another person concurred: "This an act iii tease???"

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé looked like the ultimate rock chick in platform boots, stonewashed jeans and a band t-shirt

A third fan added: "Rock album is coming soon. This is her at the studio she already starting to work on it", with someone else clocking a notebook on the table as if to allude she was writing something.

Other fans had a different theory about her homage to the legendary singer.

© Michael Caulfield Archive Prince and Beyonce perform a medley of his hits during The 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards

"For y’all asking if this was an album clue..I’m sure she posted this bc it was Prince's bday (June 7th)", one person said.

Another added: "Legends recognize legends", adding: "RIP Prince. I will never forget that incredible Grammys performance".

The fan was referring to Beyoncé's iconic medley with Prince at the 2004 Grammy's, in which they gave a rendition of "Purple Rain", "1999", and "Crazy in Love".

Prince has strongly influenced the "Alien Superstar" singer, who said in 2021: "I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. If my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message—that should be enough."

Already, Beyoncé has released Renaissance and Cowboy Carter as part of her three act project which she announced in 2022. While Renaissance channeled disco, house and other aspects of 1970s Black dance music, Cowboy Carter embraced country music - including a rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene".