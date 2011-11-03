Hugh Grant visits baby at £1.2m home bought for her mum

When asked about fatherhood in 2009, Hugh Grant jokingly responded that he would consider it "on the basis that I can leave after 10 minutes".



With paternity now a reality, it turns out that Britain's most commitment-shy bachelor is taking fatherhood rather more seriously.



The actor jetted in to London from Berlin where he's currently filming Cloud Atlas alongside Halle Berry and Susan Sarandon.



"I've got a 24-hour break from filming and I'm back to protect my baby," the Notting Hill star told reporters.



He reportedly spent 45 minutes with his newborn and her mother, Chinese actress Tinglan Hong, on Wednesday night.





VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY







The actor, who welcomed his little girl five weeks ago, visited mum and baby at Tinglang's Fulham home.



The £1.2 million property is just over a mile from where Hugh resides, and was bought by the star's cousin ahead of the birth.



After the stopover, the 51-year-old was spotted dining with a friend (pictured) at eaterie Electric Brasserie.



Despite the unplanned nature of his new-found fatherhood, Hugh has made it clear he is thrilled.



"I can confirm that Hugh Grant is the delighted father of a baby girl," his publicist said in a statement.

VIEW GALLERY





"He and the mother had a fleeting affair and while this was not planned, Hugh could not be happier or more supportive."



"They have discussed everything and are on very friendly terms."



Although the actor frequently referred to his image as a commitment-averse playboy, a few years ago he began to drop hints about a desire to have children.



Speaking to Parade magazine in 2009, he said that he "hadn’t given up hope." of becoming a dad.



He also talked of his role as the proud uncle of many nieces and nephews — including Elizabeth's Hurley’s son, Damian.



The pair enjoyed a high-profile for 13 years and despite the fact that the duo never managed to make a trip down the aisle, they remain good friends - with Hugh playing a visible role in her son's life as his godfather.



In the past, Hugh has also dated socialite, Jemima Khan.

After his flying visit to see his baby in London, Hugh is expected back on set in Germany.



Whilst working there, the actor has struck up a friendship with 21-year-old burlesque singer, Elisa Schmidt. (pictured below)

VIEW GALLERY

The pair enjoyed a meal together in Berlin before taking an intimate stroll through the city's streets on the way home.



The glossy brunette singer met Hugh through her manager, Guy Chambers – who is Robbie Williams' former song writing partner.



Speaking to German newspaper Bild about the nature of her relationship with the star, Elisa said: "I was in London with Guy to talk about my first album."



"In the evening, we shared a meal and there I got to know Hugh Grant"



"Since then we have come to understand one another very well and have become good friends. But there is definitely nothing more than friendship."



"Now he is in Berlin and invited me to dinner. That is all."