Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin shares cryptic post after her confession about their relationship: 'Staying positive'
Split image of Hailey Bieber and her father Stephen Baldwin© Getty

Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin says he's 'staying positive' after her revelation about their relationship

The Rhode founder recently revealed she isn't very close to her family anymore

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin is keeping his head up following her recent revelation that the two have become distant from each other.

One day after the Rhode founder — who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber — confessed to W Magazine that she is "not super close" with her family "at this point" of her life, her dad, whose brother is Alec Baldwin, shared a cryptic, if confounding video with fans maintaining he is "staying positive."

In addition to the soon-to-be first time mom, The Usual Suspects actor and his wife Kennya Deodato Baldwin, who he married in 1990, also share daughter Alaia Baldwin, 31, who recently made headlines after she was arrested for assault and battery over an altercation at a Georgia club.

Following Hailey's revelation, Stephen took to Instagram and shared a video of himself in which he appears to be driving in his car, as he tentatively looks at the camera and softly says: "I love you," before a long pause.

He then wrote in his caption: "Today, staying positive is a choice!!" adding: "So I'm trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness."

"Finally if anyone hasn't told you today, I LOVE YOU," he concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with mixed reactions.

View post on Instagram
 

"Give him a break people!!! He is just a loving parent," one of his fans argued, as others followed suit with: "Stephen that felt very genuine and sincere," and: "In the end… Love is all there is!!!" as well as: "You're a wonderful soul Stephen!"

This isn't the first time Stephen turns heads — and makes headlines — for cryptic social media activity tied to Justin and Hailey. 

Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Alaia Bladwin and Kennya Baldwin attend Baume Mercier and Love146 Fund Raiser at Helen Mills Event Space on November 20, 2008 in New York City© Getty
The Baldwin family in 2008

Earlier this year, he inadvertently had fans believing something had happened between or to the couple, when he wrote on Instagram: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," though they never addressed the situation.

Alaia Baldwin and Hailey Bieber attend Endometriosis Foundation Of America's 10th Annual Blossom Ball on May 08, 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City© Getty
Hailey and her sister in 2019

In Hailey's W Magazine interview, for which she also opened up about the ups and downs of her pregnancy, she explained, regarding her family: "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," adding: "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

Justin and pregnant Hailey Bieber posing in casual outfits © Instagram
Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018

Still, she does have fond memories of her relatively "normal childhood." She was born in Tucson, Arizona, and was later raised in Nyack, a village by the Hudson in upstate New York, before moving to New York City when she was 17 to pursue her modeling career.

"Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different," she noted, before emphasizing: "But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."

