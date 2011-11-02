Hugh's the daddy? Britain's most suave bachelor becomes a father aged 51

When Hugh Grant helped his ex Elizabeth Hurley celebrate her engagement to Shane Warne at the beginning of October, the actor was beaming.



Little did the world know that those cool blue eyes had an extra sparkle because Hugh himself had some exciting news, having just become a father, aged 51.



Five weeks ago, Britain's most commitment-shy bachelor secretly welcomed a little girl.

Although the identity of the child's mother hasn't been confirmed, she is thought to be the result of a brief union between Hugh and Chinese actress, Tinglan Hong, 31.



The Notting Hill star has said he's thrilled with his little daughter.



"I can confirm that Hugh Grant is the delighted father of a baby girl," his publicist said in a statement.



"He and the mother had a fleeting affair and while this was not planned, Hugh could not be happier or more supportive."



"They have discussed everything and are on very friendly terms."

Although Hugh frequently referred to his image as a commitment-averse playboy, a few years ago he began to drop hints about a desire to have children.



When asked about fatherhood in 2009, the About A Boy star said: "Yes, yes, yes. I haven’t given up hope."



And his confession was, of course, stamped with his unique brand of cheeky-chappy charm. He added: "That’s, of course, on the basis that I can leave after 10 minutes."



In the same interview with Parade magazine, he said he was the proud uncle of so many nieces and nephews — including Elizabeth's son, Damian.



Elizabeth enjoyed a high-profile relationship with Hugh for 13 years. Despite the fact that the duo never managed to make a trip down the aisle, they remain good friends and Hugh has played a visible role in her son's life as his godfather.

In the past, the actor has also dated socialite, Jemima Khan.



His most recent relationship appears to have begun in January this year, after he met Tinglan in 2010.



In April 2011, pictures emerged of the Chinese actress arriving at the actor's West London home.



Onlookers at a restaurant where the couple dined said they appeared to having a serious discussion and that Tinglan didn't drink alcohol during their meal.

