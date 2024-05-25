Hugh Grant details bank holiday nightmare with children in candid post

Hugh Grant revealed he had a mixed start to the bank holiday weekend in a candid post on Friday.

The Love Actually actor, 63, took to his Twitter account to reveal he had been stuck in a five-hour traffic jam on the A3 along with his children.

He penned: "Final rant about being stuck on the A3 coming into London today in a traffic jam that moved five miles in five hours. No exit roads. No service stations Elderly ladies hobbling into the bushes in vain search for a dignified place to pee. Children howling.

"@TfL said they were doing 'emergency repair works' near the Tolworth tunnel. But all day, drivers that finally made it there saw no work happening at all. Nor did I. Nothing. Just a lot of cones. So that @TfL message was apparently not true.

"I find I can’t let this lie. How can this happen? How can it be Iegal? What part of Broken Britain accounts for this? The problem here isn’t Half Term or bank holiday because this is going INTO London."

He finished: "So what is this? Is this pure incompetence? The consequence of outsourcing to dodgy contractors? Or something shadier? Maybe someone has inside information that could anonymously share?"

Hugh didn't go into detail about his plans for the long weekend or which of his children were in the car with him.

© Getty Images Hugh shares three children with his wife Anna Eberstein

He shares his eldest two children, daughter Tabitha Xiao Xi Grant, 12, and son, Felix Chang Hong Grant, 11, with his ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

Hugh also shares his son, John Mungo Grant, 11, with his now-wife Anna Eberstein. The couple are also the doting parents to an eight-year-old daughter whose name is yet to be revealed and a five-year-old child, details of whom they have kept away from the public eye.

Whilst Hugh doesn't often share details of his family life, he has made the occasional quip about being a father.

Hugh Grant confesses he should have married wife Anna sooner

In 2018, he told PEOPLE how he entertains his little ones: "I think it's always amusing to put your underpants on your head."

He also talked about balancing his acting career and parenting, revealing that he thought going to the US to film The Undoing was a: "Fantastic opportunity to get away from my screaming children."

He added: "As soon as I got to New York each time ... I missed them so much. It was awful. I remember almost every scene I acted in made me cry."