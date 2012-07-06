Busy mum Katie takes Suri on fun playdate

There's been no hiding away for Katie Holmes following the announcement she has filed for divorce from Tom Cruise.



The 33-year-old beauty is doing her best to ensure that life goes on as normal for the couple's daughter Suri, filling the six-year-old's days with fun activities.







After celebrating the Fourth of July in their new Big Apple apartment at a party with Katie's parents Martin and Kathleen, the mother-daughter team went to New York's Children's Museum of the Arts.



They were joined by some of Suri's friends and their mums on the fun outing.



Later in the day the group went to Alice in Wonderland themed café Alice's Tea Cup, where Suri emerged with a shopping bag and a sparkly wand.



Onlookers said the little girl insisted on holding the door open for the whole group as they left the tea house.



Tom's team spoke about the divorce this week, saying the star "is really sad about what's happening".



It's was the first comment from the Top Gun actor his original statement issued when the news broke last Friday.



Lawyer Bert Fields added: "We are letting the other side (Katie and her team), play the media until they wear everyone out and then we'll have something to say.

"It's not Tom's style to do this publicly."



The attorney confirmed Tom willl be filing his own legal papers, but would not give further details.



"Tactically we can't say where Tom will file a divorce case and if he'll be seeking joint custody of Suri."



Katie has filed in New York, which favours giving one parent sole responsibly for the child in divorce disputes.



It's been reported that she is seeking sole custody of Suri.