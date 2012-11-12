Heidi Klum brings her sexy and rock 'n' roll style to EMAs with revealing outfits

Heidi Klum was the perfect host at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night as she wowed the crowd in a series of revealing outfits, including a teal one-sleeve Versace gown embellished with intricate gold beading. The 39-year-old German beauty wore a total of nine beautiful dresses during the ceremony which took place in her native country.

Ahead of the show she revealed: "I have six different outfits from Versace that I love very much and I think for an event like the MTV awards I usually have a little bit more fun, I can be a little bit more sexy, a little more rock 'n' roll. So they have got me beautiful outfits, great shoes and great jewellery, but it depends how much time I have to change in between (hosting) because it's all live."



Soon after the show began, Heidi changed her teal number for a cream strapless dress, with cut-out detailing. She completed the look with a top hat and leather fingerless gloves.

Ahead of the ceremony, the MTV host had been praticing her Gangnam Style dance moves with the man himself, PSY .



The German model, who posted a picture on her twitter account of her practicing the moves, hooked up with PSY for a masterclass in Gangnam Style, even wearing the South Korean singer's iconic blue jacket, sunglasses and bow-tie.



Heidi has made no secret of her desire to perfect PSY's famous horse-riding dance, previously telling The Sun: "I'll have to perform it. I have four small children and they are obsessed with the song. We do Gangnam dance parties at the house."

The show saw Taylor Swift triumph taking home three gongs. The singer was named Best Female Act and Best Live Act as well as picking up the prize for Best Look.



Picking up the Best Look award for the most stylish act, Taylor said: "I am so excited I can't believe you gave me three awards." She added: "I'm kind of insecure in general so this is great for my self-confidence".



Reality star Kim Kardashian presented the Best Song award to Carly Rae Jepsen for Call Me Maybe and the cast of Geordie Shore named Justin Bieber the Best Male Act of the night.

The award for Best Hip Hop act went to Nicki Minaj, while David Guetta won Best Electronic Act. Lana Del Rey won the Best Alternative Act, beating Arctic Monkeys and Florence + The Machine to the award.



Boyband One Direction won Best New Act, before Alicia Keys picked up the Global Icon Award on behalf of the family of the late Whitney Houston and praised the singer's "incredible ability to captivate and mesmerise us".



She told the audience Whitney "was my home girl, my friend" before introducing a tribute video which included messages from One Direction and Lady Gaga.