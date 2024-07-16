George Stephanopoulos drops surprising news on-air as GMA co-stars react

Hugh Grant, Prince William, Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek and Bridgeton's Nicola Coughlan are all confirmed Swifties – and now it's been revealed so is Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos.

The news anchor, who recently had President Biden's first sit-down interview since the first 2024 debate, revealed he will be going to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour live in Miami this October. And we can't wait to see his outfit!

© ABC George Stephanopoulos will be attending the show in October

The 63-year-old was talking to his co-anchors Lara Spencer and Robin Roberts on Tuesday July 16 revealing her 11th studio album The Tortured Poet's Department, had broken a record previously held by Whitney Houston, as it has held the number one spot for 12 weeks.

During the chat, Robin revealed she would be attending the tour in August at Wembley Stadium in August, to which Lara said: "You have to decide which era you're going to wear… we'll have to discuss!"

"You're going to Miami, right?" Robin then asked George, to which he confirmed and Lara quipped: "Oh you should see George's outfit…"

Jennifer Garner and Channing Tatum are among those who have attended

The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and has since made its way through America, Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe. She will conclude the European dates with five nights in London, before returning for three cities in America and two in Canada, ending the tour in Vancouver in December 2024.

Today Show hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie have also both been in attendance; Jenna took her children for a fun family night out as the Eras Tour hit the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Savannah attended with Mariska Hargitay, along with the Law & Order actor's daughter Amaya.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift performs on stage in London in 2024

Other celebrity Swifties include country star Keith Urban, who shared a TikTok of himself and Oscar-winning wife Nicole Kidman singing along to "Style", as they caught the Eras Tour while it was in Philadelphia in May 2023.

Tennis superstar Roger Federer met Taylor before she went on stage in Europe, captioning the image: "In my Swiftie Era".