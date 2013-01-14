Lauren Goodger meets a frosty fate on 'Dancing On Ice'

Lauren Goodger has become the second celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice.



She may have loved skating since her childhood, but The Only Way Is Essex star was booted off the competition after losing a dance-off against TV presenter Anthea Turner.



Lauren and her professional partner Michael Zenezini danced to This Girl Is On Fire by Alicia Keys, but failed to impress the judges, accruing a lowly fifteen point score. Sharp-tongued panellist Jason Gardiner remarked: "One of you was elegant, beautiful and committed. The other one - the only way is through the back door. I'm saving Anthea."





Unfortunately Lauren’s dance-off to Fontella Bass’ Rescue Me was taken literally by the judges, leading them to unanimously vote to remove Lauren from the ice. After being axed from the show, Lauren said: "Obviously I'm gutted, but I'm OK. I've enjoyed it. I've met some amazing people that I'm always going to keep friends with now. It's been a great experience and I've had fun."



Jason had earlier said the beginning of her first routine had "all the sensuality of a walrus on ice".



Head judge Robin Cousins was more sympathetic, telling her: "You have to be more confident in your own abilities and not necessarily just rely on Michael. I felt you did what you had to do, it was adequate, but you need to own it."



Lauren, whose hands were shaking after her opening performance, said: "It's completely new to me and I'm trying the best I can."





The 26-year-old was criticised for her mobile phone usage during the programme. Although contestants are allowed to use their mobiles during the show’s ad breaks, Lauren tweeted her fans during show time last week, asking for her fans' opinions. "What’s everyone think so far? xxx" said the star on the social networking site. "You can support ME on @dancingonice by adding a sparkly blue LG Twibbon to your page!" said the star.



She later added: "I will be skating next week, can't wait to show you all my moves! xxx".



Ex-Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas topped the judges' leaderboard after dancing to Killers' track All These Things That I've Done with partner Robin Johnstone.



Judge Karen Barber commented: "It was a very powerful track and you performed it powerfully. The skating content was fantastic."



Comedian Joe Pasquale, however, scored a lowly fourteen points with his comic book themed dance routine. Taking to the ice as superhero Flash Gordon, Joe went from hero to zero as he fell flat on his face.





Naturally, judge Jason did not spare his wrath for the star. "Joe, in all honesty, the only thing you’re going to hear from me is tentative. It was like everything looked on the brink of falling over, and you actually did."



Model and actress Pamela Anderson was the first contestant to bid farewell to the ice when TV presenter Keith Chegwin was saved from an icy fate in the pair’s dance-off. The star has put her goodbyes on hold, however, as it is rumoured that the activist is dating her skating partner Matt Evers.