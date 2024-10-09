Best dressed Glamour Women of the Year 2024 Awards: from Brooke Shields to Demi Lovato

The Blue Lagoon star looked ageless in a showstopping sequinned gold gown, which had a thigh slit that showcased the 59-year-old’s toned legs.

She paired the look with matching gold heels, chunky gold jewelry, and her iconic brown locks in waves down her back.

Brooke was joined by her daughter, Rowan Henchy, at the event, and the pair could’ve been sisters as the 21-year-old wore a silver floor-length dress with floral designs.

The pair hosted the red carpet at the event.

