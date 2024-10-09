Best dressed Glamour Women of the Year 2024 Awards: from Brooke Shields to Demi Lovato

The stars were out at this year’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards, which took place in New York City on Tuesday and featured a slew of A-listers.
The 2024 honorees included Serena Williams, Pamela Anderson, Taraji P. Henson and Suni Lee, to name a few, and every attendee came to win in showstopping outfits.
Join HELLO! as we round up the event’s best-dressed.
Brooke Shields
The Blue Lagoon star looked ageless in a showstopping sequinned gold gown, which had a thigh slit that showcased the 59-year-old’s toned legs.
She paired the look with matching gold heels, chunky gold jewelry, and her iconic brown locks in waves down her back.
Brooke was joined by her daughter, Rowan Henchy, at the event, and the pair could’ve been sisters as the 21-year-old wore a silver floor-length dress with floral designs.
The pair hosted the red carpet at the event.
Demi Lovato
Demi looked incredible in a corseted black dress, which flattered her figure with draping over the hips and a strapless neckline.
She paired the look with her luscious black hair cascading past her shoulders and wore smoky eye makeup with a nude pink lip.
Pamela Anderson
The 57-year-old stunned in a mint gown with a sheer jeweled neckline and cape, sporting no makeup in her bid to showcase her natural beauty and normalize ageing in Hollywood.
She wore her blonde locks down past her shoulders and accessorized the look with her iconic smile.
Pamela received the Glamour Impact Award on the night.
Beyoncé
The mother of three skipped the red carpet and arrived at the awards show looking like a classic Hollywood starlet á la Marilyn Monroe.
She wore a gold silk maxi skirt and matching yellow sweater top with a yellow belt, paired with sheer yellow gloves and gold, open-toed platform heels.
Beyoncé added a dramatic beige coat with a fur neckline draped over her shoulder, a black clutch and sunglasses, oozing effortless chic.
To complete the look, she wore her blonde hair blown out into curly waves.
Kelsea Ballerini
The country superstar, who performed at the ceremony, looked dazzling in a metallic silver dress featuring a daring thigh split and silver pointed heels.
Her hair was styled in an updo, and she looked elegant with dangly earrings and chunky silver rings.
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji wore an incredible black gown with cut-outs that showcased her toned figure at the awards show.
The dress also featured a cape draped to the floor with gold detailing.
She wore dramatic gold earrings and gold-capped heels with a black strap, and her red-toned hair was styled to perfection.
The actress was one of the night’s honorees.
Kelly Rowland
While the Destiny’s Child alum also chose not to hit the red carpet at the event, she still glowed in a shimmering black and gold suit with a plunging neckline.
Kelly wore her hair styled to perfection in curls past her shoulders and smiled alongside her best friend Beyoncé inside the awards show.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Paris’ younger sister nailed the demure look on the red carpet, wearing an understated black gown with silver bow details, which fell to her ankles.
She paired the look with a black clutch and simple black heels, with her blonde locks swept up into a half-up, half-down style, which showcased her incredible bone structure.
Nicky opted for a smoky eye at the event, as well as dazzling diamond earrings.
Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner’s former best friend stole the show in an incredible emerald gown, which featured a thigh split and a sweetheart neckline, with the straps falling to her arms.
The brunette beauty wore her hair in an updo with some face-framing pieces loose, and paired the look with chunky gold jewelry and gold heels.
Suni Lee
The Olympic gymnast, who was honored at the awards show for her contribution to sport, wore a dazzling silver and green sequinned dress that fell to her mid-thigh, showcasing her toned gymnast’s figure.
She paired the outfit with silver strappy heels, a sweet, blushing makeup look, and her long black hair worn down past her shoulders.