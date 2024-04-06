Why this is Prince Archie's biggest year yet as he turns five

Prince Archie will turn five on May 6, and this year is set to be his biggest one yet.

Since his arrival in 2019, we have loved watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn grow. Whilst the couple like to keep the details of their children largely out of the public eye, over the last five years they have shared occasional insights about their flame-haired son.

Prince Harry reveals Archie's first word

Archie joined his parents on their final royal tour to South Africa in September 2019 when he was just five months old, just a few months before the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US.

When he was 18 months old, Harry shared some adorable comments about Archie and revealed to James Corden his impressive first word.

© Netflix Prince Archie is the sptting image of his dad Prince Harry

He told the comedian on The Late Late Show in 2021: "My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables," the proud dad gushed.

One thing that has always been evident, is what a huge heart the little boy has. In her interview with The Cut in 2022, Meghan explained how important it was that she instil manners into Archie, as well as the phrase she uses at home to help guide her son. "We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,'" she confessed in 2022.

Meghan previously revealed how she instilled manners into her son

The Duke and Duchess also made sure that Archie understood that there are those less fortunate than him. The Cut report explained: "They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

His kindness doesn't stop at those less fortunate, but also his fellow preschool classmates. The interview shared: "Archie is just the cheerful kid who brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a 'roaring' game at recess."

From loving breakfast time using the waffle maker the late Queen bought him back in 2021, to his exceptionally close bond with his grandmother Doria Ragland, it's safe to say Archie has grown up with so much support around him.

As his fifth year brings about major changes, the skills he has been developing will be more important than ever.

Keep scrolling to find out why this will be Archie's biggest year yet.

Starting school

One of the biggest changes facing the soon-to-be five-year-old will be starting elementary school. Unlike in the UK, where children start primary school the September after they turn four, in the US, students start when they are five or six.

It is yet to be determined where the young Prince will study, but according to Montecito resident Richard Mineards, Harry and Meghan's catchment area in California isn't short of fantastic schools.

He previously explained on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast: "We have very good schools, which are not like England public schools but they're state schools. And we have a very good one called Cold Spring School which has got great ratings and that's in their catchment area."

He added: "So if Archie then follows through getting a state education, the next stop after this pre-school he goes to is going to be some sort of junior school. We have a very good junior school here called Montecito Union School which is very, very good, has a lot of Tony names attending, children of the rich and famous. Then, as I say, he could go to Cold Springs or maybe they'll say that 'Hey, we want to follow a private education'."

Returning to the UK

His fifth year may even see Archie make a return to the UK, for two major reasons.

The first being that his father, Harry and grandfather, King Charles have been closer since news of the King's cancer diagnosis. Harry made an emergency trip back to the UK following the bombshell announcement in February.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster is the godfather of Prince Archie and Prince George

Another reason Archie could be back in the UK could be to do with the Duke of Westminster's upcoming wedding. Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster and is also Archie's godfather.

Hugh is set to marry his soon-to-be wife, Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024.

© Instagram It hasn't been revealed whether Meghan and Harry will be attending the Duke's wedding this summer

It is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess will attend their friend's upcoming nuptials as various other media outlets have reported that the couple didn't receive an invitation to the big day after turning down the 'save the date' invitation.

Both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet hold dual citizenship of the US and UK.

Reunion with royal cousins

Both of the aforementioned reasons for Archie's return to the UK could also mean a reunion with his royal cousins.

As well as being godfather to little Archie, the Duke of Westminster is Prince George's godfather. Therefore should the Sussexes decide to make an appearance at his wedding, it could also mean that Archie, his sister Lilibet will have a reunion with Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. Given their connections as the Duke's godsons, it also wouldn't be surprising if both George and Archie were given roles to play in the Duke's ceremony, but nothing has been confirmed at this stage.