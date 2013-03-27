Baby announcement: Petra Ecclestone has given birth to a girl

British heiress Petra Ecclestone has given birth to a baby girl, HELLO! Online can reveal. Petra, 24, and her businessman husband James Stunt, have named their daughter Lavinia.



HELLO! Online understands that the baby was born at the end of February. Petra gave birth in a London hospital but has since flown back to LA, where she lives in The Manor, the former home of Aaron and Tori Spelling, which Petra purchased for a reported $85million in 2011.

The first hint that Petra – daughter of Formula 1 billionaire Bernie Ecclestone – had welcomed her baby girl came on Monday when she was spotted shopping with her mother Slavica in Beverly Hills, with no sign of a baby bump. In photos taken in February, Petra was clearly heavily pregnant. But this week, she displayed her slim figure beneath a grey jumper and leggings.



This is the first child for Petra and James, who married in a lavish ceremony at Odescalchi Castle near Rome in August 2011.



Petra, an accessories designer, will be raising her baby in stylish surroundings. Since moving into her LA home, she is said to have redecorated it from top to bottom, and there will certainly be a luxurious nursery.



The arrival of Petra and James' firstborn marks the start of celebrations for the Ecclestone family. This summer Petra's sister Tamara, 28, will tie the knot with sales director Jay Rutland after a whirlwind romance. "When I met Jay, I just knew this was the man I was going to marry," she told HELLO!, when she revealed her engagement in early March.

