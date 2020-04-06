Petra Ecclestone welcomes baby girl during coronavirus lockdown

Petra Ecclestone is now a mother of four as she welcomed a daughter with fiancé Sam Palmer "a few weeks ago".

Proud dad Sam revealed the happy news on his Instagram stories, sharing a text which read: "I have received lots of messages asking when the baby is due. We had a beautiful daughter a few weeks ago. Thanks for all of the messages. Mother and daughter are both very well. She is yet to see the world, but I've told her she will one day if she behaves."

It seems the recruitment consultant, 36, was forced to reveal the news after sharing a selfie of him and Petra, 31, basking in the sun. In the picture, Petra was dressed in a summery floral dress and showed no signs of a baby bump. "Enjoying the sunshine in the garden today," he captioned the shot.

Petra has remained quiet on her social media but last week revealed she was missing "my little niece and my beautiful sister Tamara" and admitting that "being in lockdown isn't necessarily easy".

"Being in lockdown isn't necessarily 'easy', but it's the right thing to do. While there are aspects of my everyday "normal" life that I miss, I'm proud to be staying at home to support the NHS's ability to handle this crisis, and to help prevent even more illness," she wrote on Instagram.

She added: "What are you guys missing right now about our former "normal" lives? For me, I miss my little niece, and my beautiful sister @tamaraecclestoneofficial. I miss seeing my family and my friends, and I miss the simple things in life that now seem so far out of reach. This longing, though, is so, so worth it for what we're helping to curve. At the end of the day, I'm so grateful for the health of my kids, my family and myself. My thoughts are with anyone who has fallen ill or suffered a loss of a friend or loved one throughout this ordeal."

Petra's sister Tamara has yet to comment on the birth of her new niece, but she will no doubt be eager to meet her once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end. Until then, the heiress, 35, is self-isolating with her daughter and husband in their London home.