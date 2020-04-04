Where has the time gone? Gordon Ramsay is already celebrating his son Oscar's first birthday. After the little tot reached the new milestone on Saturday. To mark the special occasion, Gordon and his family shared some adorable unseen photos of the baby boy on Instagram – and they're so cute! The celebrity chef was first up as he posted a sweet pic of the one-year-old sitting on his shoulders during a fun day out. Captioning the image, Gordon wrote: "Happy Happy 1st Birthday to this little Boy have a great day Oscar love you Daddy."

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is one already

Gordon's wife Tana also shared a cute snap of Oscar playing in a makeshift tent in his pyjamas, which she captioned: "Happy happy 1st Birthday little man x this year has flown by and we are just so grateful to share it with you - our absolute joy x have the best day little one x." Sister Tilly also posted a montage of images of her baby brother, including one of him in the bath and one of him and his big sister from when he was just a few days old. She wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to the best, love you so much."

Tana Ramsay wished her baby boy 'happy birthday'

Gordon shares five children with wife Tana, little Oscar, Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18. Oscar was the only birth Gordon was allowed in the delivery room for, and it was quite the experience as he previously revealed he fainted. "Tana didn’t want to see me there for previous births, she said 'I don’t want you to see me in this state so get out.' This time around, I was there and I absolutely (expletive) my pants."

Sister Tilly also shared some sweet snaps of her baby brother

He added: "I fainted. I literally dropped on the floor," the 52-year-old told The Jonathan Ross Show in October. "I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he's screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me."

