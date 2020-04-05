Gemma Atkinson shared the cutest video of her baby daughter Mia on social media on Sunday. The Strictly Come Dancing star uploaded a short but sweet clip showing the tiny tot sitting on the floor, waving her arms and kicking her feet as she tried to decide between a book or a toy – and it looked like the little girl was grooving to her own beat! Her mum enhanced that impression by adding (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction by the Rolling Stones and Mia wore a baby version of the band's T-shirt to match the music. Bless!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares new video with baby Mia and she's just like her mum

Former Emmerdale actress and DJ Gemma gave birth to Mia last July. She shares the little girl with her partner, professional dancer Gorka Marquez. The couple met on the set of Strictly in 2017. Now the family lives in Greater Manchester, where Gemma is from, along with their much-loved dogs, Norman and Ollie. Since giving birth, the Hollyoaks star has been candid on social media about the joys and stresses of becoming a parent and she's also been frank about the stress of being on lockdown.

Little Mia rocked out in Gemma's sweet Instagram video

Last Sunday, the 35-year-old shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about the coronavirus and how grateful she is to be able to spend time with her young family. She wrote: "I feel sad that this virus is around, and I’m constantly thinking about & checking in with family & friends and hoping they are all ok. I’m heartbroken for those families who have lost people to this [expletive] virus. I can’t imagine their hurt & frustration. I’m sorry for all those people who have lost work & incomes & are now thinking about what’s next. Please don’t give up!"

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares relatable working from home photo – and it will leave you in hysterics

The former Strictly contestant went on to express her gratitude for Gorka and Mia, writing: "I’m grateful to be on lockdown with my family. Ollie & Norman have never wagged their tails as much & although Gorka’s tour, his cruises, and other tours are cancelled, the positive from that is Mia getting to see her Dad every day, which I know personally is a privilege denied to many.

READ: Ola and James Jordan reveal future baby plans after welcoming daughter Ella

"I hope in this time you have all connected with your family. I’m thankful for technology and FaceTime so I can speak to those family & friends that live alone, I know it’s harder for them… I’m sending you all lots of love & positive vibes and I’m hopeful that If we all do our bit now and more so continue to do our bit the other side, we will get back to 'our normal'."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.