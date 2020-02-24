Petra Ecclestone is expecting a little girl with her fiancé Sam Palmer, and her older sister Tamara ensured she celebrated the occasion in style. On Sunday, Tamara threw the 31-year-old an incredible baby shower that featured a decadent four-tiered cake, a love heart photo booth and Mickey Mouse themed decorations. The all-pink colour scheme ensured there was no mistaking the gender of Petra's new arrival!

The F1 heiress showed off her blossoming baby bump in a pink long-sleeved midi dress covered with palm trees from Paco Rabanne, while Tamara matched in a similar pink floral frock with a ruffle neckline. Such stylish sisters! To finish off her outfit, the expectant mother added metallic silver boots, Minnie Mouse ears, and was pictured carrying an array of stuffed toys of the Disney character as she arrived at the bash. The Minnie Mouse touches continued inside, where there were gold bows placed on top of the menus and a red and white spotty bow cake topper.

"Sugar and spice and all things nice," Tamara captioned an image showing the selection of delicious sweet treats against an illuminated pink backdrop. Cupcakes and marshmallows surrounded the sentimental cake, which was covered with images of the pregnant star. How sweet!

As well as dining on the likes of buffalo mozzarella and Dover sole and taking part in traditional baby shower games - such as changing a baby's nappy - Petra also ensured she spent time with her sister and her little girl Sophia. Pictures show the blonde beauty and her lookalike five-year-old niece posing in photobooths covered in love hearts which contain messages such as 'Minnie me' and 'mummy is pretty.'

Sam took to Instagram to share a picture of his wife-to-be at the event and shared his joy over their baby. In the sweet caption, the classic car dealer and art gallery director wrote: "The love of my life. Looking stunning as ever. Thank you to @tamaraecclestoneofficial for throwing a beautiful baby shower. So excited to meet this baby now." Petra also shares Lavinia, seven, and twins James and Andrew, four, with her ex-husband James Stunt. However, her three children did not appear to be in attendance on Sunday.

