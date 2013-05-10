6732 glasses of champagne and 2000 hairgrips: BAFTA TV by numbers

As glamorous stars such as Holly Willoughby and Doctor Who star Jenna-Louise Coleman walk the red carpet at this year’s BAFTA awards ceremony, behind the scenes there will be a whirl of activity. BAFTA TV has released a set of figures that shows just what goes into the TV extravaganza.



Last year, stars of the small screen quaffed 6,732 glasses of champagne, celebrity hairstylist Mark Hill used 2,000 hair grips and if every gown worn was laid in a line, they’d circle the Royal Festival Hall seven times.

Read on and you'll discover that MAC provided 330 mascaras, that a bronze BAFTA mask weighs 3.7kg and that Mark Hill’s team spent 66 hours styling hair on the big day.



The BAFTA’s factsheet also reveals that Coronation Street is the most successful soap opera in BAFTA TV history, having scooped 10 awards in total, and that Dame Judi Dench is the most successful recipient of the awards with 12 nominations and four wins.

At the 2013 BAFTA TV awards, British soap operas will battle it out in the Continuing Drama category. Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Shameless are all up for nomination.



Sienna Miller, Sheridan Smith, Rebecca Hall and Anne Reid are all nominated for the Leading Actress prize, while Sean Bean, Derek Jacobi, Toby Jones and Ben Whishaw are vying for the Leading Actor BAFTA TV award.