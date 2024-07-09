Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi join Sienna Miller on Day 9 of Wimbledon

The cloudy weather failed to put a damper on the Wimbledon Championships on Day 9 of the prestigious tennis tournament.

A fleet of stars brought their own sunshine to West London, with a throng of sporty luminaries lighting up Centre Court.

So far, we've already seen a bevy of well-known faces flock to the Wimbledon grounds, with the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Hannah Waddingham and Salma Hayek all making appearances.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined guests in the coveted Royal Box. Exuding elegance, Beatrice wowed in a gorgeous white dress peppered with flowers, whilst Edoardo looked suave in a caramel-hued suit.

Sienna Miller Actress Sienna Miller was all smiles as she stepped out with her beau Oli Green. Dressed to impress, the star donned a long-sleeved polka dot dress, whilst Oli rocked a charcoal grey suit.

Stephen Fry Comedian and writer Stephen looked his usual dapper self in a cream suit, a sky blue shirt and a striped tie in candy pink and sage green. Despite the light rain, Stephen was all smiles as he made his way into the Wimbledon grounds.



Michael McIntyre Comedian Michael donned a smart navy suit and a Wimbledon-esque purple tie for the star-studded occasion.



Sir Steve Redgrave Olympic rower Steve attended with his wife Ann. The couple looked suitably elegant for the sporty outing, with Steve donning a navy blazer and a red striped tie, whilst Ann looked oh-so chic in a trendy denim dress.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked loved-up as they donned co-ordinating suits in SW19.

Dame Denise Lewis Denise Lewis was all smiles in a pair of tangerine trousers and a blush pink blazer. She accessorised with gold jewellery and wore a pair of sleek white trainers for a sporty touch.