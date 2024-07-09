Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon Day 9: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi lead celebrity arrivals alongside Sienna Miller
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
princess beatrice at wimbledon in floral dress© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi join Sienna Miller on Day 9 of Wimbledon

A fleet of stars assembled on Centre Court to watch the quarter-finals

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
34 minutes ago
Share this:

The cloudy weather failed to put a damper on the Wimbledon Championships on Day 9 of the prestigious tennis tournament.

A fleet of stars brought their own sunshine to West London, with a throng of sporty luminaries lighting up Centre Court.

So far, we've already seen a bevy of well-known faces flock to the Wimbledon grounds, with the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Hannah Waddingham and Salma Hayek all making appearances.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best Wimbledon fashion moments

Keep scrolling to see the full list of celebrity arrivals on day nine of Wimbledon…

1/8

princess beatrice and edoardo mapelli mozzi at wimbledon© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined guests in the coveted Royal Box. Exuding elegance, Beatrice wowed in a gorgeous white dress peppered with flowers, whilst Edoardo looked suave in a caramel-hued suit. 

2/8

Oli Green and Sienna Miller at wimbledon

Sienna Miller

Actress Sienna Miller was all smiles as she stepped out with her beau Oli Green. Dressed to impress, the star donned a long-sleeved polka dot dress, whilst Oli rocked a charcoal grey suit. 

3/8

stephen fry at wimbledon in cream suit© Getty Images

Stephen Fry

Comedian and writer Stephen looked his usual dapper self in a cream suit, a sky blue shirt and a striped tie in candy pink and sage green. Despite the light rain, Stephen was all smiles as he made his way into the Wimbledon grounds.

4/8

Michael McIntyre in blue suit at wimbledon© Getty Images

Michael McIntyre

Comedian Michael donned a smart navy suit and a Wimbledon-esque purple tie for the star-studded occasion.

5/8

Ann and steve redgrave at wimbledon© Getty Images

Sir Steve Redgrave

Olympic rower Steve attended with his wife Ann. The couple looked suitably elegant for the sporty outing, with Steve donning a navy blazer and a red striped tie, whilst Ann looked oh-so chic in a trendy denim dress.

6/8

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in suits at wimbledon© Getty Images

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked loved-up as they donned co-ordinating suits in SW19. 

7/8

denise lewsis in orange trousers at wimbledon© Getty Images

Dame Denise Lewis

Denise Lewis was all smiles in a pair of tangerine trousers and a blush pink blazer. She accessorised with gold jewellery and wore a pair of sleek white trainers for a sporty touch. 

8/8

princess beatrice and Edoardo talking to stephen fry and lena dunham© Getty Images

Lena Dunham

Writer and actress Lena Dunham sat next to Stephen Fry in the Royal Box. As ever, she won us over in the style stakes rocking an edgy boucle top and funky necklaces. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more