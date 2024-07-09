Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi join Sienna Miller on Day 9 of Wimbledon

Keep scrolling to see the full list of celebrity arrivals on day nine of Wimbledon…
1/8
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined guests in the coveted Royal Box. Exuding elegance, Beatrice wowed in a gorgeous white dress peppered with flowers, whilst Edoardo looked suave in a caramel-hued suit.
2/8
Sienna Miller
Actress Sienna Miller was all smiles as she stepped out with her beau Oli Green. Dressed to impress, the star donned a long-sleeved polka dot dress, whilst Oli rocked a charcoal grey suit.
3/8
Stephen Fry
Comedian and writer Stephen looked his usual dapper self in a cream suit, a sky blue shirt and a striped tie in candy pink and sage green. Despite the light rain, Stephen was all smiles as he made his way into the Wimbledon grounds.
4/8
Michael McIntyre
Comedian Michael donned a smart navy suit and a Wimbledon-esque purple tie for the star-studded occasion.
5/8
Sir Steve Redgrave
Olympic rower Steve attended with his wife Ann. The couple looked suitably elegant for the sporty outing, with Steve donning a navy blazer and a red striped tie, whilst Ann looked oh-so chic in a trendy denim dress.
6/8
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked loved-up as they donned co-ordinating suits in SW19.
7/8
Dame Denise Lewis
Denise Lewis was all smiles in a pair of tangerine trousers and a blush pink blazer. She accessorised with gold jewellery and wore a pair of sleek white trainers for a sporty touch.
8/8
Lena Dunham
Writer and actress Lena Dunham sat next to Stephen Fry in the Royal Box. As ever, she won us over in the style stakes rocking an edgy boucle top and funky necklaces.