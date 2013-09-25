Peter Andre debated whether or not to have more children

hellomagazine.com
Peter Andre, who is expecting a baby with girlfriend Emily MacDonagh, was seen debating having 'five or six' children in an episode filmed ahead of the couple's pregnancy announcement
It has been two months now since Peter Andre and his girlfriend Emily MacDonagh shared the happy news that they are expecting their first baby. And it seems expanding his family was something that had been on Pete's mind for some time.
Viewers of Peter Andre: My Life this week saw the reality star debating whether or not to have more children in an episode filmed before the pregnancy announcement.
After viewing new houses and considering how many bedrooms he will need, Peter, 40, is seen talking to his brother about the future.
"So much of me wants to have kids again, another part of me thinks in ten years Junior will be 18 and I can backpack around the world with him," he says. "I always wanted five or six kids, now part of me does and part of me doesn't."
Doting dad Peter is already a proud father to son Junior, eight, and daughter Princess, six, from his marriage to Katie Price.
The Australian singer and medical graduate Emily, 23, announced in July they were expecting a baby together, with a rep for Peter saying the couple are "over the moon".
Peter has already confirmed that the current series of My Life will be the last, saying he wants to leave it on a high.
During an interview on This Morning earlier this month, the star was asked whether his decision had anything to do with Emily's comment she didn't want her life "catalogued".
"Maybe she's mentioned that a couple of times," Pete responded. "I am with someone who is a lot more private and even though I am public and I could never ask for privacy, you have to respect the other person.
"But it's not just that, I do honestly think that we've done it and the public have been amazing, and I would hate for the ratings to start slipping and then I have to stop."
The Mysterious Girl singer, who has laid to rest rumours about a possible engagement, recently opened up to HELLO! about his romance, saying he feels the need to "protect" Emily.
"I adore her," he said, "I am a public person but I love the fact that I am with someone who is quite private.
"I understand things get written and I don't take it personally but because Emily is new and little bit more private, I want to stick up for her, to protect her."