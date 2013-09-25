Peter Andre debated whether or not to have more children

It has been two months now since Peter Andre and his girlfriend Emily MacDonagh shared the happy news that they are expecting their first baby. And it seems expanding his family was something that had been on Pete's mind for some time.



Viewers of Peter Andre: My Life this week saw the reality star debating whether or not to have more children in an episode filmed before the pregnancy announcement.

After viewing new houses and considering how many bedrooms he will need, Peter, 40, is seen talking to his brother about the future.



