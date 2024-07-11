Peter Andre pays tribute to 'one of a kind' wife Emily on special milestone

Singer and TV star Peter Andre shared the sweetest tribute to his "one of a kind" and "beautiful" wife Emily on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker uploaded a specially curated reel of snapshots and video clips taken over the past nine years.

© Instagram The singer marked their 9th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute

In honour of their special day, he included romantic clips from their fairytale wedding, numerous sun-kissed holiday pictures, and a cluster of loved-up selfies.

Captioning his heartfelt post, Peter, 51, wrote: "9 years of marriage to a one of a kind, beautiful soul. I really would be 'Lost without you'. Happy anniversary Emily. A beautiful wife, an incredible mother."

© Instagram Peter created a touching Instagram Reel

Taken aback by Peter's message, Emily, 34, was quick to reply: "Awww I love this!!! Love you". The couple's fans and friends also appreciated the update, with one writing "Awwww happy anniversary you two - I just adore your story", while a second noted: "You both don't look a day older" and a third chimed in "So beautifully matched."

The I'm a Celebrity star and the doctor first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father, but they didn't go public with their relationship until two years later.

© Shutterstock Peter and Emily share three children together

After a whirlwind romance, they went on to tie the knot on 11 July in 2015 at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon - a location Peter immediately fell in love with when he first laid eyes on the romantic location.

© Getty Images Emily and Peter posing with Junior and Princess

Peter revealed the secret to their close relationship, telling Closer: "Over time, it 100 percent depends on how you get on. That ends up being the key factor as to whether relationships work or not.

"If you're in love with someone you can't tell if they've put on a couple of kilos or got a couple of wrinkles. You don't notice that, because you've fallen in love with a personality. You bypass everything else - even though Emily happens to be absolutely stunning, anyway."

Peter and Emily's family life

Since tying the knot, the couple have gone on to welcome three children together. They welcomed their first child - daughter Amelia - in January 2014, their son Theo in November 2016, and their youngest daughter Arabella in April this year.

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

Following Arabella's arrival, Peter shared the sweetest photo of their newborn which he captioned on social media: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy."

Aside from Amelia, Theo and Arabella, singer Peter is also a doting father to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.