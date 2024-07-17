Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Andre shares adorable video of 'chatterbox' baby Arabella babbling from inside family mansion
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Emily Andre© REX/Shutterstock

Emily Andre shares adorable video of 'chatterbox' baby Arabella babbling from inside family mansion

The junior doctor married Peter Andre in 2015…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Emily Andre's baby girl Arabella is changing so quickly, and on Tuesday, the junior doctor revealed her little girl is turning into a chatterbox!

Taking to her Instagram account, the 34-year-old filmed herself talking to her daughter while cradling her in her arm

WATCH: Baby Arabella gigling in sweet video with mum Emily Andre

Captioning the post, Peter Andre's wife wrote: "Arabella is slowly becoming a little chatterbox; she clearly had a lot to talk about today. Whatever the age of your baby, talking to them is so important to help with their brain development, language, communication, and social skills.

"Even when they are tiny, making lots of eye contact, repeating sounds back to them, and just generally chatting to them about the things you are doing are simple ways to start. Not only is it great for your baby, but it is so enjoyable for you!

Emily Andre looking at baby daughter© Instagram
Emily Andre moments after giving birth to third baby

 "I absolutely love it when they start to make little noises and talk back to me. It’s such a precious experience." Arabella looked so cute wearing a cream corduroy babygrow.

Meanwhile, mum Emily looked beautiful wearing pink gingham trousers and a white T-shirt. Her long brown hair was immaculately straightened, and she opted for camera-ready makeup comprised of brown eyeshadow, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

The video was filmed inside Emily's gorgeous Surrey house, which she shares with her husband, Peter Andre.

Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia© Instagram
Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia

Since welcoming baby Arabella, Emily has opened the doors of her home more frequently, sharing regular parenting updates and helpful tips for mums. One video even featured her rarely-seen son Theo, seven.

View post on Instagram
 

Together, the mother-son duo made smoothies that aid breastfeeding in their glamorous family kitchen.

Along with Arabella and Theo, Peter and Emily share their daughter Amelia, 12. Meanwhile, the "Mysterious Girl" hitmaker shares his eldest two children, Princess, 16, and Junior, 19, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More