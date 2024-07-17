Emily Andre shares adorable video of 'chatterbox' baby Arabella babbling from inside family mansion

Emily Andre's baby girl Arabella is changing so quickly, and on Tuesday, the junior doctor revealed her little girl is turning into a chatterbox!

Taking to her Instagram account, the 34-year-old filmed herself talking to her daughter while cradling her in her arm

WATCH: Baby Arabella gigling in sweet video with mum Emily Andre

Captioning the post, Peter Andre's wife wrote: "Arabella is slowly becoming a little chatterbox; she clearly had a lot to talk about today. Whatever the age of your baby, talking to them is so important to help with their brain development, language, communication, and social skills.

"Even when they are tiny, making lots of eye contact, repeating sounds back to them, and just generally chatting to them about the things you are doing are simple ways to start. Not only is it great for your baby, but it is so enjoyable for you!

© Instagram Emily Andre moments after giving birth to third baby

"I absolutely love it when they start to make little noises and talk back to me. It’s such a precious experience." Arabella looked so cute wearing a cream corduroy babygrow.

Meanwhile, mum Emily looked beautiful wearing pink gingham trousers and a white T-shirt. Her long brown hair was immaculately straightened, and she opted for camera-ready makeup comprised of brown eyeshadow, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

The video was filmed inside Emily's gorgeous Surrey house, which she shares with her husband, Peter Andre.

© Instagram Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia

Since welcoming baby Arabella, Emily has opened the doors of her home more frequently, sharing regular parenting updates and helpful tips for mums. One video even featured her rarely-seen son Theo, seven.

Together, the mother-son duo made smoothies that aid breastfeeding in their glamorous family kitchen.

Along with Arabella and Theo, Peter and Emily share their daughter Amelia, 12. Meanwhile, the "Mysterious Girl" hitmaker shares his eldest two children, Princess, 16, and Junior, 19, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.