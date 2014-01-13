JLS star JB Gill talks royalty and proposing to girlfriend Chloe Tangney

JLS star JB Gill has opened up his working farm to HELLO! Magazine for an exclusive interview and photoshoot.



The singer and girlfriend Chloe Tangney posed for photos on the grounds of their 11-acre rural home in Kent – and JB confessed that he would like to join Prince William on his agricultural management course.



"That's exactly the kind of course I want to go on but that one is bespoke – it has been tailor made for Prince William," he told HELLO! "Although, who knows, maybe if he reads that I want to do it, they can call me up and we can study together. That would be wicked.



"I think it's fantastic that he's doing this and that it's brought a new focus to the farming industry. I've met Prince William and he's a cool guy. Anything that gets young people interested in farming and rural communities is a positive thing."



And he also said that maintaining a working farm has always been his plan – put in place many months before the band announced their break-up.





"A lot of people assume that because the split was only announced recently, farming is something I've gone into as a result of that, but I've been involved in it for some time and it's something I care about deeply," he revealed. "I never wanted to be a 'gentleman farmer' and have someone else running everything.



"I made sure I did extensive research beforehand. I want to learn everything I can about the industry because there is so much to learn."



And he also spoke for the first time about the band's recent farewell concert at London's O2 arena.



"The final show was very emotional. We had all these experiences that we'd worked so hard to achieve. But we weren't trying to sell out theatres – we were at the O2 Arena, having done three nights in a row in front of 16,000 people. You can't really ask for a better finish than that."



He also hinted that a proposal of marriage to girlfriend of five years Chloe might not be too far away and how they'd love to start a family.



"For me, it would be marriage, then babies," says JB. "I'm traditional in that way. But it's definitely something I would like to focus on."



