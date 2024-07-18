Brad Pitt's real personality revealed during unexpected date night — exclusive

Brad Pitt has been spotted all around England recently, as he films at Silverstone for his upcoming film F1. But the actor took some unexpected time out to head to Weybridge in Surrey, where he stopped in for a meal at Valentina's.

HELLO! can confirm that Brad did indeed stop into the family-run business, according to the staff and other sources who gave details of his personality.

© Getty Brad Pitt, 2024

The actor, 60, visited the restaurant with "his partner", as they sat down at a quiet time between lunch and dinner. According to the staff, he was "very polite. Quite reserved", but "it was a nice experience."

Brad reportedly shared a starter of Pesto Arancini, before tucking into one of the restaurant's most popular dishes, the Pizza nduja piccante, with nduja sausage and ventricina salami on top. Meanwhile, his guest had the vegetarian pizza.

It was certainly an exciting moment for the restaurant, as Brad's presence was unexpected - and they almost couldn't believe he'd come in.

One member of staff told HELLO!: "It was really funny because at first, I went to serve their drinks and as I was pouring, they asked me some things about the menu. I couldn't see his face well because the whole time he had a hat on. I recognized when he looked slightly up at me when he said 'thank you', and his voice sounded familiar."

"I finished serving and went to tell my colleagues - both of them looked at me like I was crazy", she continued. But as they continued interacting with him throughout his stay, they couldn't believe she was right.

"My manager politely asked him if he'd be willing to take a photo", she said, which Brad happily obliged, although the team have not posted the photo publicly for discretionary reasons. Not only was the actor happy to be photographed with the staff, but he also left a "generous tip."

Brad is currently dating Ines De Ramon, who accompanied him to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 7, his presumed date for the meal at Valentina's.

Brad Pitt stars in F1, a new racing film produced by Lewis Hamilton.

The actor would know Surrey very well, as he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie reportedly moved into an eight-bedroom mansion near the River Thames in the county, while he was filming the sequel to World War Z in 2016.

The property was described as a "beautiful white house-style home", rented for $21,000 per month.

© MICHEL GANGNE The couple co-owned Chateau Miraval, a winery in the south of France

Brad is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Angelina as she sold her share of their French winery, Chateau Miraval, in 2021. He has sued her over the sale of her shares, after they split their share in the winery as part of their divorce.

The actress's lawyer has stated that the actor was trying "to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse", in reference to allegations of domestic violence against Brad revealed by their divorce court proceedings.

The lawyer continued: "While Angelina again asks Mr Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."