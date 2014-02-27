Dolly Parton 'incredibly excited' for Glastonbury debut

Country singer Dolly Parton is bringing her Big Smoke World Tour to Glastonbury Festival this year, joining the likes of Blondie and Lily Allen on the line-up.



The 68-year-old was thrilled to share the news with her almost 3million follows on Twitter on Thursday morning as music fans created a buzz about the summer event on the web. Dolly will appear at Worthy Farm for the first time in her career on June 29 after performing at London's O2 Arena on June 27.





Dolly Parton will play Glastonbury Festival 2014



"I'm incredibly excited to FINALLY announce that the #BlueSmokeWorldTour is coming to @GlastoFest on June 29th!" she tweeted. Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis added that the team were excited to snatch up the legendary American artist, who is currently busy in Australia carrying out tour dates.



After tonight's performance in Perth she will play across the United States until May, before visiting the UK in June and moving on to Europe in July.



Emily tweeted: "We are delighted to say that Dolly is coming to Glastonbury... It really doesn't get much better than this!" Meanwhile New York band Blondie have shared they will be at the Britain's most popular music festival too.





Blondie's Debbie Harry revealed that she would be taking to the stage



Among acts including Arcade Fire, Warpaint and Suzanne Vega in Somerset between June 25 and 29, Debbie Harry shared that she will take to the stage to entertain the audience. Debbie, 68, picked up the Godlike Genius Award at the NME Awards on Wednesday and mentioned the upcoming gig.



"We just heard today — we're going to be doing Glastonbury," she told London's Metro newspaper.



Rumoured acts to grace the stage include Prince, Casabian, Elbow, Depeche Mode, Foo Fighters and Daft Punk.