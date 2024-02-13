Dolly Parton, 78, reveals surprisingly simple secret to $440M empire

Dolly Parton may be one of the world's most successful, and well-known country music stars, but she's always stayed humble and true to herself.

What's more, the 9 to 5 hitmaker, who has an impressive $440M fortune - and counting - has opened up about the secrets to her ongoing successful business empire, which is both inspiring and surprisingly simple.

In a new conversation with Bloomberg, Dolly explained that one of the reasons her businesses - which include Dollywood Co. (including the famous theme park) and pet apparel company Doggy Parton - have done so well, is that she put her trust in people who can do the job well, and let them shine in the process.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Dolly Parton's love story is too cute for words

Rather than micromanaging, Dolly has picked the best people for each role, making smart choices in the process.

She said: "I don't boss anybody around, because I don't even have the time or the energy to even do that. I just try to put people that are smarter than me in all the right places, and then I go on about my business."

© Getty Dolly Parton has some great advice for being a successful businesswoman

Dolly herself shines at all creative parts of the business, admitting: "I'm more of the creative force and the one that has an overall sense of things.

"I try to find the best people, and I try to trust them to do what they say they can do. Then I have people looking out after all of them."

Dolly Parton always trusts her instinct when it comes to hiring

The award-winning country star is also in tune with her own feelings and instincts when it comes to hiring people, and can tell when someone is right, and also when someone isn't fitting.

"We know if somebody's not right, they’ll show themselves, or it'll be pointed out so many times by other people that you do trust, you'll know it’s time to move on from that person," she said.

© SUZANNE CORDEIRO Dolly is an icon

The singer has an incredible head on her shoulders, and made headlines this week after breaking her silence on Elle King's controversial birthday tribute.

Elle was performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, but didn't know the words. "I don't know the lyrics, don't tell Dolly 'cause it's her birthday", she said onstage.

© Getty The award-winning star has many business ventures alongside her music

She later told audience members that they weren't getting refunded for the experience: "Y'all bought tickets for this [expletive]. You ain't gettin' your money back."

Dolly spoke out this week on the controversial performance, showing her forgiving nature. "Elle is a really great artist", Dolly insisted.

"She's a great girl, and she's been going through hard things lately." She added that Elle, 34, had: "Just had a little too much to drink, so let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anyone ever could."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.