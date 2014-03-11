Elisabeth Moss opens up on her 'traumatic and horrible' marriage to Fred Armisen

Elisabeth Moss has spoken candidly about her short-lived marriage to comedian Fred Armisen, describing it as "extremely traumatic".



The Mad Men star was married to Fred for eight months before they separated in June 2010.



"It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible," Elisabeth told New York Magazine. "At the same time, it turned out for the best.



"I'm glad that I'm not there. I'm glad that it didn't happen when I was 50.



"I'm glad I didn't have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. Like, that's probably not going to happen again."



The 31-year-old added, "Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the same time I didn't think I was that young."



Elizabeth Moss said she is glad she didn't have children with her husband Fred Armisen



The couple met in 2009, when Elisabeth's Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm hosted Saturday Night Live — Fred was the second-longest running cast member of the show when he left in 2013.



After their divorce, Frank gave a frank interview to Howard Stern admitting to being a "terrible husband". (The 47-year-old had been married and divorced three times.)



"I think I was a terrible husband," he said. "I think I'm a terrible boyfriend. I feel bad for everyone I've ever gone out with.



"I want it all — fast," he explained. "I want to be married… the amount of girls I've lived with right away… And then somewhere around a year, two years, I get freaked out."



The couple were married for eight months



That interview came almost one year after Elisabeth said of her ex-husband, "One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of being a normal person.' To me, that sums it up."