Say HELLO! to 'Mad Men' with these five facts

Don is back! This week, the sexy and highly-stylised hit show Mad Men finally returns to our TV screens. Set in the competitive world of advertising in 1960s New York, the drama series follows Don Draper, the biggest – and smoothest — man in the business and his colleagues at the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce Advertising Agency.

VIEW GALLERY





Since it first aired in 2007, Mad Men has become a small screen sensation on both sides of the Atlantic, picking up critical acclaim and numerous awards — including 15 Emmys and four Golden Globes — along the way.



So, to celebrate the return of our favourite Madison Avenue advertisers, HELLO! Online presents five fun Mad Men facts…

VIEW GALLERY





1. Behind the smooth-talking, chain-smoking, misogynist advertising executives on Mad Men is a group of women writers. Seven of the nine members of the writing team are women.



2. Mona, the ex-wife of Roger Sterling (played by John Slattery), is played by the actor's real-life wife Talia Balsam. Before marrying John in 1998, Talia was married to none other than George Clooney.



3. Creating the historically authentic world of Mad Men doesn't come cheap. It costs around $2.5 million to produce each episode.



4. Mad Men counts Barack Obama amongst its fans. After season 3 aired, the US president sent a letter to creator Matthew Weiner telling him how much he enjoys the show. Delighted Matthew keeps the framed letter on the wall outside his office.



5. No smoking please! While smoking plays a big part in the high-pressure world of Mad Men, the actors don't smoke real cigarettes. Instead they use herbal cigarettes that are tobacco and nicotine-free.