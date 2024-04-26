Peter Andre reveals baby names for newborn daughter that are top of his list - but not wife Emily's

Peter Andre has made no secret that both he and his wife Emily are struggling to come up with a name for their third child, whom they welcomed on 2 April.

In a recent social media post, the doting dad shared a sweet update where he gushed over his newborn child but told fans that they were still deciding on a name for their "bubba".

WATCH: Peter Andre gushes over newborn baby daughter

Despite this, it seems Peter and Emily are at loggerheads as the singer has a few he already loves. One fan suggested: "Olivia is the best name lol @dr_emily_official @peterandre xx." To which, Peter agreed: "Olivia was my number one choice but ems not sure."

After another follower offered Athena, the dad-of-five said: "Athena is also in the running. Not sure how Em's feels about it but I LOVE it."

A third fan mentioned the moniker Charlotte, which is also on the list of choices. "Charlotte is also in the running. I like Charlie [heart emoji]," said Peter.

© Instagram This is the third child for Emily and Peter

Elsewhere, the TV star agreed that Sydney was "beautiful", while the name Summer was "nice". The new parents have been in a baby bubble ever since they welcomed their little girl on 2 April.

"Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now," announced Peter. "So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

On the difficulty of finding the perfect name, he added: "Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible.

"And Emily's parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I'm so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

The couple are also doting parents to Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, while the pop shares son Junior,18, and daughter Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price.