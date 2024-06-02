Ava Phillippe posts gorgeous beach selfie as she shares emotional message on Pride Month

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava looked fresh faced and carefree as she called out the haters on June 1, the beginning of Pride month.

The 24-year-old, who came out as pansexual in 2022, took to Instagram Stories to reveal she was on vacation but wanted to wish a "Happy Pride Month" to "the haters engaging with my content and making me a lil dollar," "the block button" and "my LGBTQ+ community".

Taken from a dock with stunningly clear blue waters behind her, Ava wore a loose white shirt and her hair was loose as she kept the sun out of her eyes with a pair of wayfarers.

© Instagram Ava Phillippe thanks the hater as she celebrates Pride Month

Hours earlier, Ava had also shared a throwback picture to when she had baby pink hair, as she posed in cargo pants and waved a rainbow flag.

"Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said "gender is whatever" in reference to her own sexuality. Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant. Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of pride month 2024," she captioned the post, receiving hundreds of comments in support.

The caption referenced her Story Q&A from January 2022 when she was asked whether she liked “boys or girls," to which she responded that she is “attracted to… people!” and added in parentheses, “Gender is whatever.”

Ava is the eldest daughter of Oscar-winning actress Reese, 48; Reese welcomed Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. They married in 1999 after meeting on the set of Cruel Intentions, and split in 2008.

© Instagram Ava Phillippe comes out as pansexual in 2022

Reese is also mom to son Tennessee, 11, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Jim Toth.

Ava was a student at UC Berkeley in California, but has grown her own online following in recent years and has become an outspoken critic of societal standards particularly when it comes to women and sexuality.

In April, Ava clapped back at the impossible standards women are held to by others, sharing that revealed she had received two comments in a short span of time, the first of which read that she "should get Ozempic because I'm too fat" and the second "accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin".

She then reminded fans: "No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measurements."