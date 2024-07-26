Katy Perry reveals the sweet way her daughter inspired her ahead of album release

As Katy Perry prepares to take over the world again with her upcoming seventh studio album, 143, she revealed the song that was inspired by her three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Katy, who shares Daisy with her fiancé and Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom, appeared on The One Show on Thursday to discuss the album’s September release, and her new single ‘Lifetimes’, which was named for Daisy.

"'Lifetimes’ is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter; obviously I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her 'will you find me in every lifetime' and she says 'yes'," she said on the show.

She continued, "The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer, and we've been to a lot of beaches, and I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles, I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins."

"So the other day I said 'will you find me in every lifetime' and she said 'yes, and we'll find chocolate coins together!' So I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter, it can be your son, aunt, partner; they come in many shapes and forms and they surprise you," she gushed.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando share three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove

The former American Idol judge gave birth to Daisy in August 2020, just five months after revealing her baby bump to the world in the 'Never Worn White' music video.

While Katy largely protects her daughter from social media, she was spotted at her mom’s Idol taping in May this year, sitting on her dad’s lap as they supported Katy in her final season of the show. The gorgeous family also enjoyed a relaxing getaway in Saint Tropez together last week.

The family recently vacationed in Saint Tropez on the French Riviera

While the family reside in California, Katy’s hometown, she also revealed on the show that they may move to the UK in the future to be closer to Orlando’s roots. "Beyond Santa Barbara in California where I live, Orlando and I spend so much time in London, and we've been thinking about maybe splitting our time; we'd love to!" she said.

"We feel like it is really refined. We spent all day in Hyde Park yesterday and went to the Princess Diana playground. It's so great, great for kids."

© Jack Bridgland The singer's seventh studio album, 143, will be released in September this year

While Orlando and Katy share one child together, the actor also has a son named Flynn with Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr.

He got candid about the difficulties of being away from his children in a recent Father’s Day interview with UNICEF. "That's out of my control and I can't…that's the hardest part," he said of not being able to see them.

© Getty Orlando Bloom shares Flynn, 13, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr

"I think how lucky I am to get the time that I do get. And how I have FaceTime and I can make the most," he continued.

"But I think it's taught me to be very present to the moments that we do have, which is sometimes challenging in this chaotic world. But it is the greatest joy and the most beautiful responsibility."