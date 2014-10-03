Beyonce and Jay Z go house hunting in Paris

Having wrapped up their successful On The Run Tour, Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z have turned their attention to house hunting – in Paris.



The star couple were spotted scoping out potential properties near Elysee Palace and the Champs-Élysées in the 8th arrondissement of the City of Lights on Thursday.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Beyoncé and Jay Z have been house hunting in Paris





The duo took along their two-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as they visited an estate in the upmarket neighbourhood after posting pictures of a recent visit to the Eiffel Tower.



Beyoncé, 33, wore a brightly coloured top with a neon green skirt and a baseball cap for the outing. She pinned her locks back into a ponytail.

VIEW GALLERY

Two-year-old Blue Ivy pictured before the Eiffel Tower





Jay Z, meanwhile, was dressed in a matching white shirt and jacket with blue jeans as he carried little Ivy, who was pretty in a pastel pink dress.



The trio made sure they got some snaps of their day out in the romantic French capital.



Queen Bey shared a series of shots of the family's visit to the Eiffel Tower, with adorable Blue Ivy running in the foreground, the impressive monument standing tall in the background.

VIEW GALLERY

Beyoncé poses before the iconic tower





The superstar had also previously posed for a shot in front of the iconic landmark. Wearing a denim onesie, a black hat and matching boots, Bey smiles for the camera.



Earlier in the week the music power couple took time out by watching a football match with none other than David Beckham.



Beyoncé and Jay Z were spotted sitting next to David, cheering on his former club Paris Saint-Germain as they took on Barcelona at Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening.

VIEW GALLERY

Beyoncé and Jay Z enjoyed a football game with David Beckham earlier this week





David, 39, was pictured in conversation with both sports fan Jay Z and Beyoncé during the game.



The British football legend is a big fan of Jay; last month it was revealed that he'd had some of Jay's lyrics, "dream big, be unrealistic", tattooed on his right hand, after he and wife Victoria went to see the couple in concert together back in August.