Mel B reveals baby plans exclusively to HELLO!
X Factor judge Mel B has given an exclusive interview to HELLO! magazine in which she reveals her plans for a fourth child.
Posing with her husband Stephen Belafonte and three daughters for an exclusive photoshoot, the former Spice Girl says she and Stephen have been discussing the issue for a long time. "We've been talking about it for two years," she says.
VIEW GALLERY
Mel B has revealed she would love to have a fourth child
Mel B has revealed she would love to have a fourth child
"I'm 40 next year, I want to have one more baby." Stephen adds that adoption is one option he favours."I think there are so many kids in the world that we could give a chance to," he says.
In the interview, the presenter and singer also reveals she is shortly due to undergo a cornea transplant in her left eye after it was badly damaged during laser treatment 15 years ago.
"I can't see at all out of my left eye," Mel tells HELLO!. "The lasering went wrong so this will be totally life-changing."
However Mel tells the magazine she would not resort to any kind of cosmetic surgery or Botox.
"I don't want to have botox or surgery because I want to have expression in my face, but I want to look after myself. I'm not an idiot. Looks do count in this business."
And she also sets the record straight on the strength of her marriage to Stephen. "I've been in lots of relationships, but it makes me cross when people assume Stephen and I have an open relationship. Never, ever, ever. We knew each other incredibly well – good and bad – by the time we got together. He can irritate the pants off me, but I love him absolutely and I trust him with my life.
"He's the first man I’ve ever trusted, he's my rock and he's the beginning and the end of who I am."
See the full exclusive story in HELLO! magazine, out now.
Latest comments