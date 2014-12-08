Mel B reveals baby plans exclusively to HELLO!

X Factor judge Mel B has given an exclusive interview to HELLO! magazine in which she reveals her plans for a fourth child.



Posing with her husband Stephen Belafonte and three daughters for an exclusive photoshoot, the former Spice Girl says she and Stephen have been discussing the issue for a long time. "We've been talking about it for two years," she says.





Mel B has revealed she would love to have a fourth child



