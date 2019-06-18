Spice Girls star Mel B left 'disappointed' by Victoria Beckham - here's why Scary Spice was not impressed!

Mel B has revealed she was left "disappointed" and "upset" by former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham. Appearing on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, the 44-year-old confessed she expected the fashion designer to attend one of the Spice Girls concerts during their highly publicised nationwide tour. "I expected her to come and just say hi at least," she shared. "Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting."

"I'm sure she has her reasons for not," she added. "I've already said, 'yeah I was upset', I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls we all support each other no matter what, but yeah it is disappointing. Wedding, Spice Girls show…" Victoria chose not to take part in the reunion tour in order to focus on her fashion line. She did, however, hint at a surprise appearance. Elaborating further, Mel B - aka Scary Spice - added: "No [it's not a rift]. We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way."

Asked about her much-discussed Geri Horner revelations on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Mel said: "I'm not a liar. I'm very honest. We're friends at the end of the day." She continued: "Listen, she's [Geri] used to dealing with me. So I'm going to say whatever I'm going to say within reason, respectfully, and I'm going to tell the truth, she just has to swallow that pill. I'm not apologising. I'm not a liar, I've already said that. It's old news, this happened such a long time ago, you know."

Speaking about the tour after the explosive comments, Mel added: "I didn't resolve anything, I just showed up to rehearsals, we sang a few songs and then hit the stadiums. When we're on stage together, us four, we're transported into our Spice World that we created." On whether if the Spice Girls will release more music, the singer teased: "I think we should. I would love more Spice Girls music."

