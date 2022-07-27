Spice Girls star Mel B is all smiles in new photo with her children The singer stepped out for a good cause

Mel B has stepped back from the limelight a little since returning to the UK from Los Angeles but delighted fans with a public appearance with her children on Tuesday.

The Spice Girls star - real name Melanie Brown - looked so happy in the photos with her daughters Madison Brown Belafonte and Phoenix Chi as they attended the Women's Aid 'Love Should Not Hurt' NFT Art Launch in London.

Mel sported shorter locks and covered up in a leopard-print dress as the girls posed for photos beside her.

She wore understated makeup and appeared confident and comfortable with her offspring close by.

Mel has returned to her hometown of Leeds where she now resides with her mother. The mom-of-three recently received an MBE for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

Speaking to The Sun prior to receiving the honour, Mel said: "I thought about all the women I've met over the past few years who have been through terrible situations, women who have died, women who are still suffering. This, for me, was all about them. It still is," she continued.

Mel color-coordinated with her daughters

"Receiving that letter telling me about the MBE... it was the first time I thought that I'd done something. Not as a Spice Girl, but as Melanie Brown - this working-class, mixed-race kid from Leeds who has always done her own thing, regardless.

"That made me feel incredibly proud of myself, of all women who've been through similar experiences and of all the people who have helped me along this path."

Mel has ditched her long locks for shorter tresses in recent years

Mel was a victim of domestic abuse for ten years before finding the strength to speak out, her story immortalised in her memoir Brutally Honest.

In it, she described her turbulent relationship with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte – who has denied ever mistreating her – and now campaigns tirelessly for domestic abuse survivors.

