Exclusive: Mel B reveals Spice Girls' emotional reaction to Rory McPhee's proposal in first joint interview

In a world exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Mel B has confirmed her engagement to Rory McPhee.

The Spice Girl and her hairdresser fiancé speak for the first time to the magazine about their love, revealing all the details of Rory's romantic proposal and the diamond engagement ring he presented her with.

"For the first time in my life, I'm engaged to a beautiful, honest person who makes me feel protected, nurtured and so loved, and I want to savour that," Mel shares.

And she says her fellow Spice Girls have all given Rory their seal of approval. "Emma [Bunton] cried, so did Mel C," she says of telling them she was engaged.

"All of them were delighted for us and said, 'We love Rory, he's amazing' and they've all sent congratulations cards. I do care about their opinion and it's really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they've never liked any of my boyfriends and they've been quite clear about that.

Mel B and Rory McPhee take part in their first joint interview

"They were actually pushing me towards Rory for ages before the two of us became romantic, but I'd say to them, 'It's not like that; he's just a really good friend who makes me feel safe," continues Melanie.

Talking about the moment Rory popped the question, in the grounds of Cliveden in Berkshire, she tells the magazine: "We went for a walk around the grounds with the dogs before dinner and on the way back, Rory suddenly said, 'I'm going to go back to the room and put the fire on'. I didn't think anything of it, but I did get this funny feeling in my stomach. Then, as I walked through the door, he got down on one knee."

"I was so nervous, my lips were trembling," Rory says. "I'd spent ages writing down all these things I wanted to say, but when it came to it, I just babbled."

"Oh no, it was lovely, what you said," Melanie responds. "He told me he loved me, that I was his best friend and that he wanted to be with me for the rest of our lives."

