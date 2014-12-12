Angelina Jolie meets with Sony's Amy Pascal days after email leak

Angelina Jolie crossed paths with Sony co-chairman Amy Pascal on Wednesday, just two days after emails that didn't speak too kindly of the actress were leaked.



The pair were both attending The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Power 100 Breakfast when they met and had an awkward exchange which was captured by photographers.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Angelina Jolie met Sony co-chairman Amy Pascal just two days after the email leak

While it is not known what they were discussing, Angelina looked unimpressed as Amy gripped her shoulders and talked to her, no doubt apologising for the embarrassing leak.

Angelina was at the Hollywood event to present two students on The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment mentorship programme full scholarships to Loyola Marymount University.

The actress became the subject of an argument between Amy and her fellow Sony executive Scott Rudin because she objected to director David Fincher directing the film Jobs instead of her version of Cleopatra.



However according to the leaked emails, Scott was intent on having David Fincher as director for the Apple biopic, and expressed his annoyance at Angelina in an explosive email exchange with Amy in which he criticised her.

VIEW GALLERY

Angelina Jolie presented two students with University scholarships at the event



Both Amy and Scott have since apologised for their "insensitive words".



In a statement released to NBC, Scott said: "Private emails between friends and colleagues written in haste and without much thought or sensitivity, even when the content of them is meant to be in jest, can result in offense where none was intended.



"I made a series of remarks that were meant only to be funny, but in the cold light of day, they are in fact thoughtless and insensitive – and not funny at all. To anybody I've offended, I'm profoundly and deeply sorry, and I regret and apologise for any injury they might have caused."



Amy also expressed her regret for the emails to NBC. In a statement, she said: "The content of my emails to Scott were insensitive and inappropriate but are not an accurate reflection of who I am.



"Although this was a private communication that was stolen, I accept full responsibility for what I wrote and apologise to everyone who was offended."