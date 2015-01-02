Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin spotted on 'fun' dinner date

Chris Martin and Jennifer Lawrence have sparked rumours that they're reuniting after being spotted on a dinner date together in Los Angeles. A photo emerged on social media of the couple dining at Kiwami Sushi on Tuesday, leading to speculation over whether they've rekindled their romance.



A fellow diner told People magazine: "They were engulfed in their little world of conversation. They were into each other and not noticing anyone else around them."



Hollywood star Jennifer and Coldplay frontman Chris began dating in June before calling time on their whirlwind relationship in October.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY





The pair kept their relationship low-key and were only pictured together once, although Jennifer was seen supporting Chris at two Coldplay concerts in the space of three days.



While Jennifer and Chris, 37, never confirmed the romance, the official Twitter account of iHeartRadio seemed to hint the pair were going strong when she joined Chris and his band backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.

"SPOTTED #JenniferLawrence Backstage! Wonder who she's here to see? *Cough New b/f #ChrisMartin Cough*http://ow.ly/BIaVz #iHeartRadio," a post read.

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer was spotted supporting Chris backstage at the iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas

The sightings come as the singer's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she sometimes wishes they had stayed married. Talking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the actress confessed: "Of course, there are times when I think it would have been better if we had stayed married, which is always what your children want. But we have been able to solidify this friendship, so that we're really close."



Chris and his ex-wife announced their shock split in March, while Jennifer and her long-term boyfriend Nicholas Hoult ended their relationship in June.



While Jennifer and Chris are believed to have broken up in October, it appears the pair have stayed on good terms, as Jennifer has since been spotted visiting Chris' Malibu home on several occasions after the split.