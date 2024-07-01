Dakota Johnson proudly watches Chris Martin perform at Glastonbury alongside kids Apple and Moses

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still going strong! The actress, 34, was proudly spotted at Glastonbury over the weekend, cheering on her boyfriend as he performed with Coldplay.

The iconic UK festival took place on the Pyramid Stage, where Chris, 47, and his band made history by headlining for the fifth time.

Dakota enjoyed the show from the friends and family viewing area, joined by Chris’ children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 28, as well as a group of close friends.

The lively group danced and sang along to Coldplay’s two-hour set, which featured a dazzling array of hits. Notable guests, including Tom Cruise, Gillian Anderson, and Simon Pegg, were also spotted in the audience, soaking in the electrifying atmosphere.

This sighting at Glastonbury marks the first time Dakota has been seen with Chris since February, amid swirling rumors of a secret split followed by a quiet reconciliation.

The last public appearance of the low-key couple was during a romantic getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, earlier this year.

© RB/Bauer-Griffin Dakota Johnson was spotted supporting Chris Martin at Coldplay

Despite their hectic schedules, the couple, who have been together since 2017, are reported to still be going strong, according to People.

Chris is currently wrapping up his Music Of The Spheres Tour with Coldplay, which began in March 2022 and will conclude in November with multiple dates in New Zealand.

In the midst of his busy tour schedule, rumors surfaced in March that Chris and Dakota are engaged. The Coldplay frontman reportedly proposed "a while ago" with the full blessing of his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their children.

© Instagram Chris's daughter Apple was seen alongside Dakota at the concert

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private since its inception six years ago. According to The Mirror, the couple have been engaged for a while.

Adding to the engagement rumors, Dakota was spotted wearing an emerald green ring on her wedding finger during her 34th birthday celebration in Los Angeles last October.

© Instagram Moses also joined the concert

The evening at Glastonbury was made even more memorable by a surprise appearance from Michael J. Fox.

The beloved actor, who has been battling Parkinson’s disease, joined Coldplay on stage in his wheelchair to play the guitar during "Fix You" and "Humankind." The emotional moment left the 100,000-strong crowd and BBC viewers in tears.

© Samir Hussein Chris Martin of Coldplay performs as the band headline the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024

Chris Martin expressed his deep admiration for Michael, saying, "The main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future, so thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, Michael."

This historic performance marked Coldplay’s fifth time headlining Glastonbury, solidifying their legacy at the iconic festival. The band first performed at Glastonbury in the New Bands Tent in 1999 and went on to headline in 2002, 2005, 2011, and 2016.