Eva Mendes on sensational form five months after giving birth

Looking trim and healthy with a confident swing to her step, Eva Mendes slowly eases herself back to work after her first baby. The Hollywood beauty, who gave birth to her daughter Esmeralda with partner Ryan Gosling in September, was shooting a fashion campaign in Manhattan.

Eva, 41, showed off her fabulous post-baby figure in an elegant Fifties day dress, her hair curled into soft retro curls.

The clothing range was her own range for New York And Company, which focuses on affordable fashion for all sizes. Vintage-inspired and feminine, the collection comes in sizes from zero to 18.

While Eva looked fabulous, she's not keen that other mothers don't feel the pressure to whittle themselves down to the shape they were before their pregnancy.

In her first TV interview after giving birth she told Ellen Degeneres: "The whole bounce back thing, I'm just like oh gosh, ease up," said Eva. "It's okay, we don’t have to bounce back. I mean eventually, maybe, but certainly not in a couple of weeks."

Previously, the proud mum explained the inspiration for her daughter's name. "We both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and just think it is a beautiful name," she explained. "Her middle is Amada, which was my grandmother's name. It means 'beloved' in Spanish. We were really excited about naming her."

Obviously, Eva hasn't been getting much sleep, but she isn't complaining given that she has an adorable baby. "Yeah I'm exhausted. It's the best. I'm so incredibly tired, I thought I was tired before but no, nothing like this. I wouldn't have it any other way."