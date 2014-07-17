How Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes kept their pregnancy a secret

It was one of Hollywood's best kept secrets – when it was revealed that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were expecting their first baby together, and what's more, that the actress was seven months pregnant, fans were stunned.



How did cinema's leading couple manage to keep their baby news from the rest of the world for such a long time?





CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are expecting their first baby together



Eva, 40, "just hasn't ever wanted anyone beyond her close friends and family knowing more than they had to," an insider told People. "And Ryan is certainly private, and always has been."



Indeed, the couple, who have been dating since September 2011, still haven't publicly confirmed the news.



For the time being, they are busy nesting in 33-year-old Ryan's Studio City apartment preparing for the September/October arrival of their firstborn.

Eva Mendes at her last public appearance in March



"Their lives completely changed as soon as Eva got pregnant," the source added. "They used to travel all over the place together and go on hikes with their dogs."



But in recent months, Eva has "barely left the house".



"Ryan has been taking care of her, picking up food and running errands. He has been very supportive about keeping things a secret."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling kept their baby news a secret



Eva's last public appearance was back in March, when she attended a fashion launch – at the time she would have been two months pregnant.



She was conspicuously absent from the premiere of the couple's new film Lost River at the Cannes Film Festival in May.