Eva Mendes places daughters with Ryan Gosling at center of design for latest jewelry venture

Eva Mendes is dazzling fans with her new jewelry line as she partners with Cast Jewelry to create a new flip ring. Yet as she debuted the collection, Eva revealed how she'd placed her family at the center of her designs.

Taking to Instagram, Eva showed off her bling with a new photo as she introduced the line to her audience: "Oye! Introducing my Havana Flip Ring, crafted in partnership with @castjewelry."

© @evamendes Instagram Eva stuns with new flip ring

She went on to explain that: "I’ve combined my deep love of emeralds (my daughter’s name is Esmeralda) and Cast’s iconic design. Featuring emeralds on one side and white agate on the other, just rotate the stone to reveal a new look."

Additionally, Eva explained that she named the ring the Havana, "after Havana, Cuba because that’s where my family is from."

The reason for connecting her collection to her family? "Jewelry needs to feel emotional to me or else I don’t wear it well."

© @evamendes Instagram Eva advertises new jewelry line

As if people couldn't love the stunning ring enough, Eva added that 10% of net proceeds of sales of the Havana Flip ring would support The Art of Elysium, a non profit organization which seeks to support artists.

Eva went on to show off the ring in a video clip of herself, which she soundtracked with the Purple Disco Machine Remix of "I'm Just Ken", as a reference to her partner Ryan Gosling - with whom she shares Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven.

Eva, who was born in Miami to Cuban parents, has often spoken about how proud she is of her Cuban heritage as she cited La Lupe as "a jolt of inspiration", adding that the singer: "used to peel off the layers as she performed-physically and emotionally. So powerful. So fun!!!"

Eva has spoken about how she bowed out of acting in 2014 when she became a mother. She told Variety: "It is exciting that things are different now, so who knows what I will do in the future. But right now, I'm keeping it in the home with my kids."

In fact she's found a lot of creative freedom as a parent, taking inspiration from her daughters.

"They'll just be like, 'Can I wear socks on my hands today?' And I'm like, 'Yes, of course you can wear socks on your hands today.'" She told PEOPLE. "Or they'll get a Halloween costume that we have hanging out and they'll wear that with pajama pants and a headband, and it's so cool," she added. "It's just such a freedom."