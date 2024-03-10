Eva Mendes skips red carpet to support Ryan Gosling at Oscars – see intimate glimpse

Eva Mendes may have stated early into awards season that she wasn't intending to hit up any red carpets with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling, but the support still remains.

The actress, 50, took to her Instagram to reveal that she had eschewed the glitz and the glam of the 96th Academy Awards' red carpet to support her "man" behind the scenes.

Eva revealed on Instagram that she was right beside Ryan, 43, backstage at the rehearsals for the Oscars which took place on Saturday, March 9, sharing peeks of her outfit while posing outside his dressing room as he prepared for his big night.

Recommended video You may also like Eva Mendes reveals hers and Ryan Gosling's secret family treasures

The Canadian-American actor is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his turn in the year's highest grossing movie, Barbie, playing the role of Ken, which has been described as "scene-stealing."

The star will also perform his signature himbo power ballad "I'm Just Ken" at the ceremony, which is nominated for Best Original Song, along with all the other nominees (Billie Eilish's fellow Barbie track "What Was I Made For?" is the predicted winner in the category).

Despite the fact that Eva and Ryan have been together for over a decade (and share two daughters), their one and only red carpet appearance together was at the 2012 premiere for The Place Beyond the Pines, the movie they co-starred in which served as the genesis for their romance.

Earlier in 2023, soon after Barbie began picking up steam and was touted as a potential early awards contender, a fan on social media commented on one of Eva's posts: "Eva, I want to to be honest w you, but I really hope Barbie will get through the awards season just to see you w Ryan. I know, I'm selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop to dream about it!!"

MORE: Eva Mendes shows off her tattoo honoring Ryan Gosling ahead of Oscars race

Eva wrote in response: "You're the best! What a cool comment, thank you. But we don't do those things together. Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there."

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan have only ever appeared on the red carpet together while promoting their 2012 movie

She quickly followed that up with: "Oh wait – for those who may catch me in a 'lie' – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

MORE: Inside Ryan Gosling's dating history before finding love with Eva Mendes

Ryan has been seen attending the various Barbie premieres and mainstream award ceremonies solo, skipping the carpet himself several times to make an appearance directly at the ceremony.

© Getty Images The actress revealed earlier in 2023 that she wouldn't be attending any carpets with Ryan

While the star initially presented as hesitant about performing the song at the Oscars, his co-star and Barbie producer Margot Robbie told Variety that he was, in fact, anything but.

MORE: Eva Mendes marks very special first since becoming a mom with Ryan Gosling – and she looks incredible!

"He jumped at this," Margot gushed. "He's going to crush it. I’m so excited. I think he's going to be the highlight of the whole night. I think a lot of people are going to be tuning in for this specific performance."

© Getty Images Ryan will be performing "I'm Just Ken" at the ceremony

Earlier in the year, Ryan told the publication that the Academy hadn't actually asked him to perform yet. "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," he said. "I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.