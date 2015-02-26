Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran take two trophies each at 2015 Brits awards

British artists Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran were the big winners at the 2015 Brit Awards, taking home two statues each on Wednesday night. Soul singer Sam, who won four Grammys earlier in the year for his album In The Lonely Hour, took home Best British Breakthrough Act, and the Global Success award.

Ed Sheeran took home Best British Male Solo Artist, and Best British Album for x, and he later admitted that despite his success, winning awards is not "something I am used to."

Introducing Sam to the stage for the Global Success award was American reality TV star Kim Kardashian - who Sam later revealed had, in his opinion, "the best outfit" he had ever seen.

Wearing a black crochet jumpsuit, Kim later told the crowd to "get on your feet" as her husband, Kanye West, performed during the ceremony.

American superstar Taylor Swift was also in the audience, and took home her first ever Brit award, for Best International Female Solo Artist.

In her speech, 25-year-old Taylor thanked Ed Sheeran: "I wouldn't be up here without one of my best friends, who took me to pubs and taught me how to make a good cup of tea, and taught me everything I know about the UK.

"I love you Ed Sheeran. And I also want to thank my other British friends - Cara [Delevingne] and Ellie [Goulding] and Sam [Smith]. I'm very lucky to have them in my life."

The 2015 Brits were hosted by Ant and Dec, and included performances from Sam, Ed, Taylor, Paloma Faith, Take That, and Royal Blood.

WINNERS:

Best British Male Solo Artist – Ed Sheeran (presented by Orlando Bloom and Rita Ora)

British Group – Royal Blood (presented by Jimmy Page)

International Female Solo Artist – Taylor Swift (presented by Lewis Hamilton and Ellie Goulding)

Best British Female Artist - Paloma Faith (Presented by Mark Ronson)

BRITs Global Success Award – Sam Smith (Presented by Kim Kardashian-West)

International Male Solo Artist – Pharrell Williams (presented by Cara Delevigne)

British Single – Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars ‘Uptown Funk’ (presented by Lisa Snowdon and Lionel Richie)

International Group – Foo Fighters (presented by John Bishop)

British Breakthrough Act – Sam Smith (presented Fearne Cotton and Charli XCX)

British Artist Video Award - One Direction (Presented by Frank Lampard and Karlie Kloss)

MasterCard British Album of The Year – Ed Sheeran ‘X’ (presented by Russell Crowe)

Critics Choice – James Bay (Already presented at BRITs launch)

British Producer Of The Year – Paul Epworth (presented previously at Producers Guild)