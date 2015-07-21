Sir David Frost's son dies, aged 31, after collapsing on morning jog

Miles Frost, the eldest son of Sir David Frost, has died suddenly at the age of 31. He is believed to have collapsed during a morning run at the family’s holiday home in Oxfordshire on Sunday. Friends said he had appeared fit and healthy and was in "great form" over recent weeks, with no sign of health problems.



The tragedy comes just two years after his father Sir David passed away aged 74, after suffering a heart attack on board the Queen Elizabeth cruise liner.

Sir David Frost with his eldest son Miles Frost





Miles was the eldest child of the broadcasting legend and his wife Lady Carina Fitzalan-Howard. He and his two younger brothers Wilfred, 28, and 29-year-old George - to whom he was very close - were all educated at Eton College. Miles went on to become a founding partner of the private equity group Frost Brooks.



"Miles was a wonderful eldest son who was very well loved by all his friends and family," Lord Chadlington, a family friend of the Frosts told the Daily Mail.



"This is a terrible shock. I had breakfast with him last Thursday and he was in great form. There was no signs that anything was wrong. It just underscores the fragility of life.



"There will be a post mortem examination but all we know is that he collapsed while jogging.

Miles Frost (right) pictured with his mother Lady Carina and a friend





"The Frost family are extremely close and they will all miss him terribly, as we all will. It is hard to lose a loved one at any age, but 31 really is difficult to comprehend."



Another friend of Miles told the newspaper: "This appears to have come out of nowhere. Miles was in great form recently and seemed really fit and well. It's a terrible shock and everybody feels desperately sorry for his mother and brothers. He was a wonderful man who has gone far too early."



Miles was a keen athlete who had previously run a half marathon in the Lewa Game reserve in Kenya, considered one of the hardest long distance challenges because of the heat and high altitude. Prince William was said to have been hoping to run the 2013 race with him, but was unable to because the Duchess of Cambridge was due to give birth to Prince George around that time.



In 2014, Miles led the prayers at his father’s memorial service, 12 months after Sir David’s death.